



The recent approval by the United States for the sale of precision-guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank missiles to India marks a significant step in the Indo-US defence relationship.





This emergency procurement, amounting to approximately $92.8 million, addresses urgent operational needs following Operation Sindoor, where India extensively used precision-guided Excalibur artillery rounds to target terrorist positions across the Line of Control (LoC).





India will receive 216 Excalibur rounds for its M777 155mm howitzers and 100 FGM-148 Javelin missiles with 25 launch units, along with comprehensive training, technical support, and lifecycle services.





The acquisitions aim to enhance India's precision strike capability, improve first-strike accuracy in its brigades, and contribute to strengthening homeland defence while deterring regional threats.





The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has emphasised that India will integrate these systems into its armed forces without difficulty. The sales also reflect a broader strategic partnership deepening in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia, with no intended shift to the regional military balance.





Moreover, India and the US are reportedly negotiating joint co-production of the Javelin missile in India, signalling increased defence industrial collaboration beyond simple procurement.





This co-manufacturing initiative, involving India's Bharat Dynamics Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture, would further solidify technological and industrial ties between the two countries.





In parallel, India has been boosting its domestic defence production through emergency procurement of other advanced systems like loitering munitions, surveillance drones, anti-drone systems, and radars, showcasing a complementary approach of enhancing indigenous capabilities alongside strategic imports.





Overall, the expedited approval and delivery of these critical precision weapons mark a substantial revival and strengthening of the Indo-US defence partnership, reflecting mutual strategic priorities and shared concerns about regional security challenges.





The transaction's swift execution and the prospects for joint manufacturing indicate that the relationship is indeed back on track with renewed operational and industrial collaboration focus.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







