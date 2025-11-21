



India is aware of China supplying advanced naval assets, including submarines and ships, to Pakistan, which is intensifying regional maritime threats.





Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS), confirmed that the Indian Navy is closely monitoring these developments and actively strengthening its anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities to counter potential challenges posed by the Chinese-Pakistani naval alliance.​





China is supplying Pakistan with the Hangor Class submarines, equipped with cutting-edge air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology.





This system significantly enhances a submarine's underwater endurance by allowing it to remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing for air—a capability Indian submarines currently lack.





Pakistan’s induction of eight such submarines, with at least three already launched and the first expected to commission by mid-2026, marks a critical shift in regional underwater warfare dynamics.​





India’s submarine fleet, despite the addition of six indigenously manufactured Scorpene-class (Kalvari-class) submarines, is hampered by ageing boats. Many of these legacy submarines are nearing obsolescence and require replacement or augmentation.





The Scorpene submarines provide a substantial boost with advanced features like diesel-electric propulsion, modern sonar suites, and various weaponry, but they still lack AIP systems.





This limitation reduces their submerged endurance and makes them more vulnerable during surfacing or snorting for air. India plans to retrofit AIP technology developed by DRDO on these submarines to enhance their capabilities significantly.​





The Indian Navy is also focused on expanding its ASW capabilities through various means: inducting 16 ASW stealth warships, adding six P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. These measures are part of the Navy’s broader strategy to bolster underwater and maritime warfare efficacy in the Indian Ocean region.​





On the surface fleet side, India is working on next-generation guided missile destroyers with advanced designs awaiting government approval, expected to be contracted soon. These warships will enhance the Navy's overall combat and defensive potential.​





Vice Admiral Vatsayan highlighted India's lessons from Operation Sindoor, using them to pose challenges to industry and start-ups under the Swavlamban 2025 event, aimed at fostering innovation and indigenous solutions in defence technology.





This has resulted in significant engagement with MSMEs and start-ups under the iDEX ecosystem, leading to procurement orders worth over ₹1,400 crore, thereby further supporting indigenisation in defence capabilities.​





In summary, India is conscious of and actively countering the growing Chinese-Pakistani maritime threat vector by advancing submarine technology, enhancing ASW capabilities, and driving indigenous defence innovation efforts.





The current gap posed by AIP technology in Indian submarines remains a critical focus area for upgrade and development to maintain underwater operational superiority.​





Agencies







