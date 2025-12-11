



On December 10, 2025, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 11 Pakistani fishermen who were found inside Indian waters near Jakhau in Gujarat without permission.





The fishermen were travelling in a boat named Al Wali and were intercepted within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The operation was carried out swiftly, reflecting the Coast Guard’s sustained maritime vigilance.





The detained fishermen, along with their boat, were brought to Jakhau Port. Authorities have commenced a search of the vessel, and the interrogation of the fishermen is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances leading to their incursion into Indian waters.





This interdiction highlights India’s firm enforcement of its maritime boundaries and international maritime laws within its Maritime Zone of Influence (MZI).





The Indian Coast Guard emphasised that such operations demonstrate the commitment of Bhartiya Tatrakshak to securing India’s maritime frontiers. Continuous maritime surveillance and robust maritime law enforcement remain central to India’s national maritime security strategy.





This incident follows a recent humanitarian initiative between India and Bangladesh aimed at easing tensions caused by inadvertent crossings of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) by fishermen. Earlier that week, both countries completed a coordinated exchange, repatriating fishermen detained on either side who had crossed into foreign waters during fishing activities.





According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, 47 Indian fishermen and 38 Bangladeshi fishermen, along with their operable vessels, were mutually released and repatriated on December 9, 2025.





his followed a similar exchange in January of the same year when India facilitated the release of 95 Indian fishermen and reciprocated by releasing 90 Bangladeshi fishermen.





The MEA stressed that this mutual repatriation arrangement rests on humanitarian grounds and reflects the livelihood concerns of fishing communities in the region. These exchanges are designed to address the frequently unavoidable nature of cross-border fishing and aim to minimise hardship for those involved.





Further investigation is underway regarding the current detention of the Pakistani fishermen. The Indian authorities will be examining the case to determine the factors behind the incursion and ensure adherence to maritime security protocols.





This event underscores the delicate balance maintained along India’s maritime borders and highlights ongoing efforts to secure these frontiers while managing complex bilateral relations with neighbouring countries through both strict enforcement and humanitarian measures.





Based On ANI Report







