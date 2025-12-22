



In a significant development for counter-insurgency efforts in eastern India, twenty-two Maoists surrendered to authorities in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Tuesday.





The group laid down their arms in the presence of Director General of Police YB Khurania and other senior officers, marking a notable blow to the Maoist insurgency in the region.





The surrendered cadres handed over an arsenal that included nine firearms and 150 live rounds of ammunition. They also deposited 20 kilograms of explosives, 13 improvised explosive devices, gelatin sticks, and various other incriminating articles, underscoring the scale of their operational capabilities.





Most of those who surrendered originate from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, particularly districts such as Sukma and Dantewada. Despite their roots, they had been actively operating across the inter-state border in Odisha's dense forested terrain, which has long served as a Maoist stronghold.





Among the key figures was Linge alias Myre Madkam, aged 45, from Sukma district, who held the position of divisional committee member within the Maoist hierarchy.





Another prominent who surrendered was Baman Madkam, 27, from Dantewada district, serving as an area committee member and commander.





This event follows a recent revision to Odisha's surrender policy, announced on 27 November. The state government increased rewards for surrendering Maoists by 10 per cent compared to those offered in Chhattisgarh, aiming to incentivise defections and weaken the rebels' ranks.





The enhanced policy reflects a strategic push by Odisha to outpace its neighbour in rehabilitation incentives. Surrenderees now stand to receive financial packages, vocational training, and reintegration support, with cash rewards scaled according to cadre rank and the weapons deposited.





Malkangiri, situated in Odisha's southern tip along the Chhattisgarh border, remains one of India's most affected districts by Left Wing Extremism. Its rugged landscape and proximity to the Godavari river basin have historically facilitated Maoist cross-border movements and ambushes on security forces.





The surrender disrupts Maoist command structures in the area, particularly given the involvement of mid-level leaders like Madkam. Intelligence sources indicate that such defections often provide vital insights into rebel hideouts, supply lines, and future operations.





Odisha Police have intensified operations in the region, combining surrenders with targeted encounters and development initiatives under the Centre's aspirational districts programme. This multi-pronged approach has led to a steady decline in Maoist violence, with incidents dropping by over 60 per cent in the past five years.





Chhattisgarh, bearing the brunt of India's Maoist challenge, has seen similar surrenders, but Odisha's policy tweak appears to be drawing cadres across the border. Officials anticipate further defections, especially as the festive season approaches and rebels face mounting pressure from joint security operations.





Rehabilitation under the new policy includes immediate interim relief of up to ₹2.5 lakh, plus skill development stipends. Higher rewards target top commanders, with packages exceeding ₹10 lakh for those surrendering sophisticated arms like INSAS rifles or rocket launchers.





YB Khurania, addressing the media post-surrender, hailed the event as a "game-changer" for Malkangiri's security landscape. He urged remaining Maoists to follow suit, promising fair treatment and a path to normalcy amid ongoing anti-Naxal drives.





This development aligns with broader national efforts to eradicate Left Wing Extremism by March 2026, as pledged by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Odisha's success could serve as a model for other affected states, blending coercion with compassion.





The surrendered group's weapons haul highlights the Maoists' reliance on improvised explosives for IED attacks, a tactic responsible for numerous security personnel casualties. Forensic examination of the seized items will aid in tracing supply networks back to urban facilitators.





Local communities in Malkangiri have welcomed the surrenders, viewing them as steps towards peace and infrastructure growth. Enhanced road connectivity and mobile coverage under government schemes are eroding the Maoists' grip on tribal populations.





As India marks progress against insurgency, this episode in Malkangiri reinforces the efficacy of revised surrender policies. Sustained momentum could accelerate the decline of Maoism, paving the way for development in one of the nation's most challenging regions.





Agencies







