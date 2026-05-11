



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is preparing to field the DURGA‑2, a 100‑kilowatt high‑energy laser weapon, aboard frontline Indian Navy warships, marking a decisive leap in directed energy warfare capability.





This system is designed to neutralise drones, loitering munitions, and anti‑ship missiles, providing a cost‑effective and rapid‑response shield against emerging aerial threats.





The DURGA‑2 program, standing for Directionally Unrestricted Ray‑Gun Array, represents the most ambitious step in India’s directed energy weapon roadmap. Earlier Indian laser systems operated in the 25 kW class, primarily serving as dazzlers to blind or disrupt hostile sensors.





The new 100 kW variant, however, delivers destructive thermal energy capable of burning through drone airframes mid‑flight and scrambling the infrared seekers of incoming cruise missiles. This escalation transforms the weapon from a deterrent into a lethal defensive shield.





The system builds upon DRDO’s prior demonstrations. In April 2025, a 30 kW truck‑mounted directed energy weapon was tested at the Kurnool range, successfully destroying fixed‑wing drones at five kilometres.





That trial validated the feasibility of laser‑based air defence and paved the way for scaling up to the 100 kW class. The DURGA‑2 is now undergoing “marinization,” a critical process to adapt the technology for harsh naval environments characterised by humidity, salt spray, and constant ship motion.





Engineers are ensuring that optics remain aligned and reliable despite vibration, corrosion, and thermal fluctuations.





Once operational, DURGA‑2 will be deployed on the Visakhapatnam‑class stealth destroyers, India’s most advanced surface combatants. These platforms, already equipped with sophisticated sensors and layered missile defences, will gain an unprecedented capability to engage multiple aerial threats at the speed of light.





Unlike conventional missiles, lasers offer virtually unlimited magazines, minimal logistical burden, and rapid retargeting, making them ideal for countering swarm drones and saturation attacks.





Globally, high‑power lasers are being recognised as a cornerstone of next‑generation naval defence. The United States Navy has fielded systems such as the HELIOS, while China is experimenting with ship‑borne lasers for anti‑drone and anti‑missile roles.





India’s DURGA‑2 positions the country within this elite group, signalling its determination to indigenise advanced technologies under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The weapon’s integration will also complement India’s broader push into directed energy systems, including land‑based prototypes under the Sahastra Shakti programme and parallel work on hypersonic glide vehicles.





Strategically, DURGA‑2 addresses the growing challenge of low‑cost aerial threats. Swarm drones and loitering munitions can overwhelm traditional missile defences due to their sheer numbers and affordability.





A high‑energy laser, by contrast, can engage multiple targets in quick succession without expending costly interceptors. This capability not only enhances survivability of Indian warships but also reshapes the economics of naval defence, ensuring that adversaries cannot rely on cheap saturation tactics to breach India’s maritime shield.





The upcoming trials will be decisive in proving the system’s operational reliability at sea. Success will mark the induction of India’s first ship‑borne directed energy weapon, a milestone that will redefine the Navy’s defensive posture in the Indo‑Pacific.





By combining stealth destroyers with laser‑based defences, India is preparing its fleet for the future battlespace where speed, precision, and resilience will determine dominance.





Agencies







