



India has deployed its first indigenous Maritime Spotter Drone from INS Vikrant, developed by Mumbai-based Sagar Defence Engineering. This marks a major leap in naval aviation technology, enabling real-time surveillance, piracy interception, and autonomous operations from moving warships.





The system is now integral to India’s maritime security architecture.





The Indian Navy has formally inducted the Maritime Spotter Drone, a pioneering unmanned aerial system designed and manufactured by Sagar Defence Engineering.





This drone represents India’s first indigenous ship-launched tactical spotting multi-copter, capable of autonomous launch and recovery from moving platforms such as INS Vikrant, the country’s maiden aircraft carrier. Unlike conventional drones that require stationary bases, the Spotter can take off and land while the ship is manoeuvring at high speeds, a capability possessed by only a handful of companies worldwide.





Trials demonstrated the drone’s ability to disengage and perform spotting manoeuvres at speeds of 20 knots, before successfully landing back on INS Vikrant. It has achieved flight endurance of up to 120 minutes in rough sea conditions, covering distances of 20 kilometres while carrying payloads of up to 3 kilograms.





Equipped with electro-optic and thermal imaging cameras, the Spotter provides real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), enhancing situational awareness and enabling rapid decision-making during mission-critical operations.





The drone has already proven its worth in live operations. During the interception of the hijacked merchant vessel MV Ruen by Somali pirates, Spotter drones provided continuous surveillance, guiding naval assets and marine commandos to the precise location of the vessel.





Pirates even attempted to shoot down the drone, underscoring its frontline role in high-risk missions. The system’s ability to transfer control seamlessly between ships or to MARCOS units on handheld systems further expands its operational flexibility.





Sixty units of the Spotter Drone have been procured by the Indian Navy, making them integral to warships across the fleet. Their deployment strengthens India’s counter-piracy, anti-smuggling, and maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean Region. The drones also contribute to broader strategic missions, including persistent surveillance and safeguarding sea lanes critical to India’s trade and energy security.





Captain Nikunj Parashar, Co-founder and Managing Director of Sagar Defence Engineering, highlighted the importance of indigenous innovation in defence technology. Having himself faced pirate threats during his merchant navy career, Parashar emphasised that the Spotter Drone was designed to save lives by providing early warning and actionable intelligence.





The system is a product of India’s Indigenous Design, Development and Manufacture (IDDM) framework, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by reducing reliance on foreign technologies.





The induction of the Spotter Drone from INS Vikrant is not only a technological milestone but also a strategic statement. It demonstrates India’s ability to integrate advanced unmanned systems into frontline naval platforms, creating a seamless fusion of sea and sky. This synergy sets a new benchmark in autonomous maritime capability, ensuring that every horizon is watched and every mission is future-ready.





Agencies







