



HAL has yet to deliver a single TEJAS MK-1A to the Indian Air Force as of 7 May 2026, despite having six GE F404 engines and more than twenty airframes in inventory.





This situation highlights mounting concerns over production bottlenecks, certification delays, and inventory holding costs, with the IAF’s squadron strength continuing to dwindle.





The Light Combat Aircraft MK-1A program was originally scheduled to begin deliveries in February 2024, but repeated delays in engine supply, software integration, and weapons testing have pushed the timeline back.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the first TEJAS MK-1A at Nashik in October 2025, yet the promised deliveries have not materialised. HAL had assured the Air Force that two aircraft would be handed over by October 2025, but this did not occur, raising questions about the credibility of its commitments.





HAL has clarified that five TEJAS MK-1A aircraft are structurally complete, fully integrated, and ready for delivery, while nine more have been built and flown but await engines.





The company has received six engines so far, with additional deliveries expected from GE in the coming months. HAL insists that once engines are available, the backlog of airframes can be rapidly converted into deliverable fighters.





However, the IAF has made clear that physical readiness alone is insufficient; certification of mission reliability across weapons, radar, and electronic warfare systems must be demonstrated before induction.





Certification remains a major hurdle. The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) must validate every system, component, and software element before operational clearance is granted.





Integrated weapons trials are still underway, and the certification process is expected to take at least six months. Any issues identified during testing could extend this timeline further, making mid-2026 the earliest realistic window for induction.





The IAF’s frustration stems from the fact that HAL is holding a sizeable inventory of airframes and engines without delivering a single combat-ready aircraft. Few aerospace companies globally could afford such inefficiency without facing intense scrutiny over inventory costs and production bottlenecks.





HAL’s order book now exceeds ₹1 lakh crore, and its credibility as India’s premier aerospace manufacturer is under pressure. The company must balance multiple programs, including the Tejas Mk2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, while meeting immediate Air Force requirements.





The delay has strategic consequences. The IAF’s squadron strength continues to decline, with retirements outpacing inductions.





The TEJAS MK-1A fleet of 83 aircraft is central to stabilising numbers and reducing dependence on imports. Every month of delay erodes operational confidence and forces the Air Force to stretch its existing assets further.





HAL’s inability to deliver even one TEJAS MK-1A despite having engines and airframes in hand underscores systemic inefficiencies in production sequencing, certification, and program management.





For HAL’s new Chairman and Managing Director, Ravi Kota, this is a defining test. Known as the “LCA Man”, he must demonstrate that HAL can move from prototype confidence to disciplined series delivery.





The IAF has categorically ruled out any dilution of standards, meaning Kota must ensure that the first batch meets full combat benchmarks before induction. The coming months will determine whether HAL can restore trust and momentum in India’s most visible indigenous fighter program.





Agencies







