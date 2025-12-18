



India's naval modernisation efforts have reached a pivotal juncture with the acquisition proposal for five fleet support vessels (FSVs) advancing to its final negotiation stage. This development, disclosed by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy on 14 March, underscores the government's commitment to bolstering the Indian Navy's blue-water capabilities.





The project centres on Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), based in Visakhapatnam, which has secured a collaborator contract in line with prevailing procurement protocols. HSL's partnership involves Anadolu Shipyard, a key player within Turkey's TAIS consortium, facilitating the design and construction of these vital vessels.





Each FSV is slated to measure approximately 230 metres in length, boasting a substantial displacement of 45,000 tons. These dimensions position them as among the largest support ships in the Indian Navy's inventory, tailored for extended maritime operations.





Delivery timelines are ambitious, with HSL projecting the handover of the inaugural vessel within four years of receiving official sanction. This schedule aligns with the Navy's pressing requirement to replace ageing replenishment vessels, thereby enhancing operational endurance in distant waters.





Financially, the endeavour carries an estimated price tag ranging from $1.5 billion to $2 billion. Such investment reflects the strategic premium placed on logistics sustainment, critical for power projection in the Indian Ocean Region amid rising geopolitical tensions.





Technology transfer forms the cornerstone of this collaboration. Anadolu Shipyard will furnish engineering services, detailed planning, and specification blueprints, imbuing HSL with advanced shipbuilding expertise and propelling indigenous capabilities forward.





This initiative dovetails seamlessly with the Make in India campaign, emphasising self-reliance in defence manufacturing. By indigenising complex warship construction, India aims to curtail import dependence and cultivate a robust domestic maritime industrial base.





The choice of Anadolu Shipyard follows a strategic pivot. HSL had initially eyed a tie-up with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries, but negotiations faltered over the latter's demand to fabricate the lead ship in Korea and source key components externally.





Abandoning that route preserves project sovereignty, ensuring maximal local content and skill infusion. It also mitigates risks associated with foreign-dominated supply chains, a lesson drawn from prior global defence procurements.





Fleet support vessels play an indispensable role in modern naval warfare, functioning as floating logistics hubs. They enable at-sea replenishment of fuel, ammunition, provisions, and spares, liberating strike groups from frequent port calls.





In the Indian context, these FSVs will sustain carrier battle groups centred on INS Vikrant and its forthcoming siblings, amplifying the Navy's ability to patrol vast exclusive economic zones and counter adversarial forays.





Geopolitically, the timing is prescient. With China's expanding naval footprint in the Indo-Pacific, including forays into the Arabian Sea, India requires resilient logistics to maintain deterrence and secure vital sea lanes of communication.





The Turkey partnership adds a nuanced dimension to India's defence diplomacy. It diversifies sourcing beyond traditional Russian and Western allies, while Turkey's growing indigenous defence sector offers complementary technologies without the strings of dominant powers.





HSL's track record bolsters optimism. Revitalised under public-private partnerships, the yard has delivered frigates and submarines, positioning it ideally for this high-stakes project. Successful execution could unlock follow-on orders, cementing its status as a premier naval yard.





Challenges persist, however. Negotiations must navigate fiscal constraints, technological integration hurdles, and potential geopolitical frictions involving Turkey's regional entanglements. Delays in vendor clearances or design tweaks could ripple through timelines.





Staffing and infrastructure upgrades at HSL remain imperatives. The yard must scale workforce skills in modular construction and digital twins, leveraging the transferred know-how to meet exacting naval standards.





Upon fruition, these FSVs will elevate India's strategic maritime posture, enabling sustained deployments from the Malacca Strait to the Horn of Africa. They symbolise a maturing navy, transitioning from coastal defence to expeditionary operations.





This procurement exemplifies strategic indigenisation: blending foreign expertise with homegrown execution to forge self-sufficient capabilities. As negotiations conclude, the project stands poised to redefine India's shipbuilding paradigm for the 21st century.





Agencies







