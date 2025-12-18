



India plans to deploy at least five indigenously designed and developed small modular reactors (SMRs) by 2033 as part of its ambitious Nuclear Energy Mission. This initiative underscores the nation's push towards self-reliance in nuclear technology, aligning with broader indigenisation goals in strategic sectors.





In a recent written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the progress made by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The centre has already commenced design and development on key projects, including the 200 megawatt electrical (MWe) Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200).





BARC is also advancing the 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55), tailored for smaller-scale applications. Additionally, efforts are underway on a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor with a capacity of up to 5 MW, primarily aimed at hydrogen generation to support emerging clean energy needs.





The government has allocated a substantial ₹20,000 crore in the 2025-26 budget specifically for research, design, development, and deployment of these SMRs. This funding reflects India's commitment to achieving its 2033 target while fostering technological innovation.





Currently, India's installed nuclear energy capacity stands at 8.78 gigawatts (GW). The long-term vision is to scale this up dramatically to 100 GW by 2047, marking a pivotal step in the country's energy security and net-zero ambitions.





Public sector undertakings under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) are projected to contribute 58-60 GW to this 100 GW goal. The remaining capacity will likely come from collaborations involving public and private sector entities, broadening the base for nuclear expansion.





The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) plays a central role in this roadmap. It is currently constructing four reactors totalling 4 GW in partnership with Russia, demonstrating sustained India-Russia cooperation in nuclear matters.





Looking ahead, NPCIL aims to add another 17.6 GW through further foreign collaborations. This will help the corporation reach approximately 54 GW by 2047, forming the backbone of India's nuclear fleet.





A notable development is the joint venture between National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and NPCIL, named Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Limited. This entity will focus on nuclear power generation and related activities, with the Mahi Banswara project already approved—comprising four units of 700 MW each.





India's operational nuclear infrastructure includes 24 power plants with a combined capacity of 8,780 MW. These facilities provide a stable base for the country's energy mix amid growing demand.





Construction is progressing on eight additional reactors totalling 6,600 MW, at various stages of commissioning. This pipeline ensures steady capacity addition in the near term.





Furthermore, pre-project activities are underway for 10 more reactors with 7,000 MW capacity. These efforts signal robust planning to meet escalating power requirements while prioritising safety and efficiency.





Small modular reactors represent a transformative shift in nuclear technology due to their compact size, scalability, and enhanced safety features. Unlike traditional large reactors, SMRs can be factory-assembled and deployed modularly, reducing construction timelines and costs.





The BSMR-200, for instance, targets mid-sized power needs, making it suitable for industrial hubs or remote regions. Its indigenous design minimises reliance on imports, bolstering India's strategic autonomy.





The SMR-55 offers even greater flexibility for distributed energy systems, potentially powering smaller grids or off-grid applications. This aligns with India's diverse geographical and economic landscape.





The high-temperature gas-cooled reactor for hydrogen production opens avenues in green hydrogen economy. By leveraging nuclear heat, it could decarbonise sectors like fertilisers, refining, and transportation, complementing solar and wind initiatives.





This nuclear push integrates with India's 'Make in India' ethos, particularly in high-tech domains. Successful SMR deployment could position India as an exporter of modular nuclear solutions, enhancing its global standing akin to advancements in defence and aerospace.





Challenges remain, including regulatory harmonisation, skilled workforce development, and waste management. Yet, the ₹20,000 crore infusion signals strong political will to overcome these hurdles.





By 2047, achieving 100 GW will require seamless public-private synergies and international tie-ups. NPCIL's roadmap, bolstered by ventures like Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam, lays a solid foundation.





India's SMR program not only addresses energy demands but also advances technological sovereignty. With BARC's innovations and robust funding, the 2033 milestone appears within reach, paving the way for a nuclear-powered future.





Based On TOI Report











