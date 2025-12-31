



DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) to identify a Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) for its indigenous High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) program.





This initiative, referenced as ADE/MMD/EOI-03/HALE-RPAS/25-26, invites Indian industry players to collaborate on building a 6-ton class UAV designed for long-endurance Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions, with integrated strike capabilities.





The HALE-RPAS features a single turboprop engine in pusher configuration, a wingspan of approximately 25 metres, and a composite airframe structure.





It incorporates advanced avionics, weapons integration, and a modern ground control system, enabling operations at altitudes around 40,000 feet. The payload capacity stands at 2,000 kg, positioning it as a strategic asset akin to hunter-killer drones for extended missions.





Under the DcPP model, the selected partner will participate in development, testing, and production phases, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance in defence technologies.





The program anticipates producing five aircraft and two ground systems during the Development and Demonstration (D&D) phase, followed by Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) certification. Procurement of additional units will proceed through the DcPP post-completion.





Bid timelines for the EoI extend into late January 2026, providing industry ample opportunity to respond. ADE previously sought partners for critical subsystems, such as turboprop engines, highlighting ongoing efforts to source reliable power plants with accessories like high-speed push propellers, fuel filters, valves, and sensors.





Evaluation criteria emphasise financial stability, technical expertise, manufacturing prowess, and long-term support commitments, including maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO), spares, and training up to a decade.





This DcPP approach builds on successful precedents, such as collaborations with firms like NewSpace Research for Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs and Tata Advanced Systems with Israel Aerospace Industries for Heron TP-class platforms.





It fosters public-private synergy under frameworks like Development-Production Partnership (DPP) and Strategic Partnership Model, reducing foreign dependency while enabling exports. Challenges like interface standards, interoperability, cybersecurity, and intellectual property must be addressed to maximise success.





The HALE-RPAS program underscores DRDO's ambition to deliver indigenous platforms comparable to global leaders like the MQ-9 Reaper, amid ongoing partnerships such as with General Atomics and Honeywell for engines like the TPE331-10.





By engaging private sector capabilities from entities with experience in HAL, L&T, or Tata Advanced Systems, India aims to accelerate UAV R&D and production. This step not only bolsters strategic autonomy in South Asian geopolitics but also opens avenues for swarm and modular UAV technologies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







