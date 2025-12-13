



Amazon has announced a landmark commitment to invest $35 billion in India by 2030, marking one of the largest foreign investments in the country's history. This pledge builds upon the tech giant's existing contributions of over $40 billion since entering the market in 2010. The announcement came during Amazon's annual Smbhav summit in New Delhi, just a day after Microsoft revealed its own $17.5 billion investment plan.





The fresh infusion, equivalent to over ₹3.1 lakh crore, will span all of Amazon's business verticals. It underscores the company's confidence in India's growth trajectory and its ambition to deepen roots in the world's fastest-expanding major economy. Executives highlighted that these funds will drive expansion while aligning with national priorities.





A core focus lies in AI-driven digitisation, positioning Amazon to play a pivotal role in India's digital transformation. The company aims to extend AI benefits to 15 million small businesses and consumers by 2030. Tools such as Seller Assistant and Next-Gen Selling are already empowering sellers on Amazon.in, with plans to scale these innovations nationwide.





This AI push supports the government's 'AI for All' vision, bringing education and practical applications to students, entrepreneurs, and customers. Amazon envisions transforming the digital landscape through enhanced capabilities in logistics, infrastructure, and innovation. Such efforts will equip small enterprises with cutting-edge technology to compete globally.





Job creation forms another pillar, with Amazon targeting support for 3.8 million direct and indirect jobs over the next five years. This represents growth from the current 2.8 million, spanning sectors like e-commerce, manufacturing, and services. The investments promise to bolster employment across urban and rural areas, fostering inclusive economic progress.





Export growth stands out as a strategic priority, with Amazon setting an ambitious goal of $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports by 2030. This builds on the $20 billion already facilitated through Amazon Global Selling, which marks its 10th year of operations in India. The programme has propelled 'Made-in-India' products to international markets.





To accelerate this momentum, Amazon launched 'Accelerate Exports', a new initiative linking digital entrepreneurs with trusted manufacturers. It enables manufacturers to evolve into global sellers, streamlining supply chains and enhancing competitiveness. This move aligns with India's push for export-led growth and self-reliance.





Infrastructure development will receive significant attention, including expansions in physical and digital networks. Amazon plans to strengthen logistics to handle surging demand, ensuring faster deliveries and broader reach. These enhancements will benefit small businesses by reducing operational barriers and opening new revenue streams.





Amit Agarwal, Amazon's Senior Vice President for emerging markets, expressed humility at being part of India's digital journey over 15 years. He emphasised investments in infrastructure for small businesses, job generation, and globalising Indian products. Agarwal noted that the company remains committed to scaling these impacts exponentially.





The timing of the announcement amplifies its significance, coinciding with heightened global interest in India as a tech and manufacturing hub. It follows similar commitments from peers like Microsoft, signalling a broader tech influx. Analysts view this as validation of India's policy reforms and digital infrastructure strides.





Critics may question the long-term localisation of such investments, yet Amazon's track record suggests tangible outcomes. From enabling millions of jobs to facilitating billions in exports, the company has delivered measurable value. This $35 billion pledge could redefine e-commerce dynamics and AI adoption in India.





Ultimately, Amazon's strategy intertwines corporate growth with national goals, promising a symbiotic boost to India's economy. By 2030, these efforts could position India as a global leader in AI-enabled exports and digital commerce. The coming years will test whether this vision translates into sustained prosperity for businesses and citizens alike.





