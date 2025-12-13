



India and China have conducted a new round of diplomatic consultations in Beijing, marking a positive step in their bilateral relations. Joint Secretary (East Asia) from India's Ministry of External Affairs, Sujit Ghosh, visited the Chinese capital from 12 to 13 December 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed these discussions in a statement released on Friday, describing them as constructive and forward-looking.





During the visit, Ghosh met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong. He also held detailed talks with the Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 11 December. These engagements underscored the strategic guidance provided by the leaders of both nations, highlighting its pivotal role in steering relations.





Both delegations positively assessed recent efforts to stabilise and rebuild ties. A particular emphasis was placed on people-centric exchanges, reflecting a desire to foster greater interpersonal and cultural connections. The MEA release noted that these discussions built on ongoing progress in normalising interactions post-tensions.





The two sides reviewed planned exchanges and activities for 2026. The Indian delegation pressed for the early resolution of outstanding export control issues, which remain a key hurdle in deepening economic cooperation. Regional and global developments of mutual interest were also briefly discussed, providing a broader geopolitical context.





In a related development, Ghosh met the Director General (Asian Affairs) of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Their conversation focused on bilateral trade and commercial matters, aiming to address practical impediments to enhanced economic ties. This meeting signals India's intent to balance diplomatic thawing with tangible trade advancements.





Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in India announced the launch of an online visa application system on 22 December 2025. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong shared the details via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Applicants can now fill out forms and upload materials online via the portal at https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu.





This digital initiative promises greater convenience for travellers, aligning with the emphasis on people-centric engagements. The embassy's notice welcomes visitors to the website for further details, potentially easing visa processes amid improving bilateral relations. It comes at an opportune time, as both nations eye expanded exchanges in the coming year.





These diplomatic moves occur against the backdrop of historical border frictions, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Recent disengagement agreements have paved the way for such talks, though challenges like export controls persist. The focus on leader-level guidance reflects the high-level political will driving stabilisation.





For India, resolving export controls is crucial for sectors such as defence and high technology, where technology transfers and dual-use items are sensitive. The commerce discussions could open avenues for increased trade, which stood at over $100 billion in recent years despite geopolitical strains. People's exchanges, including tourism and education, may further humanise relations.





Looking ahead, the 2026 agenda could encompass cultural festivals, student programmes, and business forums. The online visa system may boost short-term visits, contributing to mutual understanding. Overall, these developments indicate a pragmatic approach to managing differences while pursuing shared interests in a volatile regional landscape.





As strategic partners in forums like BRICS and SCO, India and China stand to gain from sustained dialogue. The Beijing consultations reinforce a pattern of incremental confidence-building, even as core issues like border security demand vigilance. Observers will watch how these talks translate into on-ground outcomes in the months ahead.





Based On ANI Report







