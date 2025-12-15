



The Indian Army has unveiled a reconstructed Turkish Yiha drone, a kamikaze unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) deployed by Pakistan during the recent hostilities known as Operation Sindoor.





This display took place on Monday, 15 December 2025, at an event hosted by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to mark Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan and the subsequent creation of Bangladesh.





Operation Sindoor unfolded between 7 and 10 May 2025, triggered by India's retaliatory air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The four-day conflict saw intense military exchanges, culminating in an understanding to cease hostilities on the evening of 10 May.





Pakistan employed a significant number of Yiha drones during these clashes, targeting both Indian military installations and civilian sites. These single-use attack drones, also termed suicide or loitering munitions, are designed to loiter over a target area before diving in to detonate on impact.





The specific Yiha drone on display was intercepted on 10 May while flying at an altitude of 2,000 metres. Launched from Lahore International Airport, it was en route to Jalandhar, carrying a 10 kg explosive payload intended for catastrophic destruction upon collision.





Indian Army Air Defence (AAD) units successfully neutralised this threat, preventing any damage. Military officials highlighted the drone's remote operation capabilities, underscoring the sophistication of the incursion attempt.





With a compact wingspan of two metres, the Yiha is powered by a two-stroke engine rated at 170 cc horsepower. This lightweight design enables it to function as a multi-role kamikaze system, blending reconnaissance with precision strike potential.





The Indian military's counter-drone systems proved highly effective, downing almost all Yiha UCAVs deployed by Pakistan. These apparatuses integrate radar, electronic warfare, and kinetic interceptors, forming a robust layered defence against low-altitude aerial threats.





Reconstructing the downed drone allowed the Army to demonstrate its technical vulnerabilities publicly, serving both as a testament to India's defensive prowess and a warning to adversaries. The exhibit aligns with Vijay Diwas observances, honouring sacrifices from 1971 while spotlighting contemporary border security challenges.





This incident reflects escalating drone warfare along the India-Pakistan frontier, where cheap, proliferated UCAVs pose asymmetric risks. Pakistan's sourcing of the Yiha from Turkey highlights shifting supply chains in South Asian conflicts, bypassing traditional arms embargoes.





India's success in Operation Sindoor reaffirms advancements in indigenous air defence, including systems like the Akash missile and DRDO-developed counter-UAV tech. Such capabilities deter future provocations, ensuring strategic stability amid ongoing tensions.





Based On PTI Report







