



Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group has unveiled a transformative initiative to bolster India's defence manufacturing prowess. The company has commissioned a cutting-edge design, production, and systems integration campus under its DeepTech vertical, Arrobot.





This move accompanies the launch of six fully indigenous unmanned and autonomous defence platforms, backed by an investment surpassing ₹100 crore in infrastructure and innovation.





The new Citadel Campus sits at Hardware Park near Hyderabad International Airport. It features expansive facilities for design engineering, system integration, assembly, and rigorous testing. This addition builds on Raghu Vamsi's established manufacturing network, enabling swifter development cycles, scalable output, and vital support for Indian defence programmes alongside international clients.





Raghu Vamsi operates across 10 manufacturing sites in India, the US, and the UK, employing over 1,000 skilled professionals. The group has a proven track record in supplying aero-engine and missile subsystems to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Indian defence public sector undertakings. The Citadel Campus markedly amplifies its contributions to strategic defence production.





In tandem with this infrastructure leap, the group has introduced six advanced platforms showcasing India's strides in autonomous systems.





These encompass jet-powered loitering munitions, decoy and target drones, tethered surveillance systems, air-launched missile setups, micro turbojet engines, long-endurance kamikaze UAVs, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), autonomous combat solutions, and robotic aids for aircraft maintenance.





Tailored for surveillance, deep-strike operations, logistics, and battlefield assistance, these platforms boast operational ranges beyond 300 km and velocities up to 650 kmph. Standout products include RV Astra, RV Maya, RV Lakshya, RV Rudra, RV Indra, RV Yodha, and RV Drishti. They signal India's shift from reliance on imported UAV and propulsion tech to homegrown design and mass production of sophisticated unmanned systems.





To hasten indigenous innovation and defence exports, Raghu Vamsi has forged four pivotal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). One key pact with the Indian Army's 515 Army Base Workshop covers co-design, testing, and validation of advanced drone platforms. Arrobot will aid in setting up dedicated drone manufacturing at the workshop.





A second MoU with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) targets joint development and supply of fully indigenous 200 kgf thrust-class engines for next-generation autonomous fighter platforms. The third alliance with IIIT-Hyderabad emphasises AI-driven autonomy, swarm intelligence, and smart mission systems. Meanwhile, the fourth with ARCI advances aero-engine tech via laser cladding, additive manufacturing, and thermal barrier coatings.





These partnerships collectively enhance India's technology readiness and production capabilities in unmanned defence systems. The launch event attracted prominent figures from India's defence and scientific spheres. Attendees included Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff; Commodore A. Madhavarao (Retd), CMD of BDL; Maj Gen Shivendra Kumar, ADG–EME, Indian Army; Dr G Satheesh Reddy, former Scientific Adviser to the Raksha Mantri and ex-DRDO Chairman; and Lt Gen Vinod G Khandare, Principal Adviser, Ministry of Defence.





Senior representatives from RICH, the Government of Telangana, IIIT Hyderabad, ARCI, and DIAT also graced the occasion. Their participation underscores the facility's and portfolio's pivotal role in India's enduring defence technology trajectory.





Vamsi Vikas, Founder and Managing Director of Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, hailed the expansion as a testament to India's surging self-assurance in domestic aerospace and defence tech. He stressed that it transcends mere capacity building, aiming for globally competitive systems suited to future warfare, driven by Indian ingenuity. India now stands poised to fulfil domestic needs and emerge as a reliable global exporter of high-tech aerospace offerings.





Established in 2002, Raghu Vamsi has cultivated a robust international footprint over two decades. It delivers precision-engineered components and sub-assemblies to top-tier corporations. Today, as an AS9100D and NADCAP-certified entity, the group boasts annual revenues over ₹500 crore across aerospace, defence, space, medical, energy, and industrial sectors.





Its expertise spans design engineering, CNC machining, composites, electronics, surface treatments, and complete system integration. Exports reach OEMs like Boeing, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Rolls-Royce, Safran, and Collins Aerospace. Domestically, it serves as a Tier-1 supplier to DRDO, HAL, ISRO, BDL, and ADA.





Beyond the Citadel Campus, Raghu Vamsi plans a ₹300 crore manufacturing complex at Telangana’s Hardware Park. Spanning eight acres with three buildings totalling 2.5 lakh square feet, this facility eyes inauguration by November 2026. It promises over 2,000 jobs within three years, cementing India's ascent as a dynamic global defence manufacturing powerhouse.





