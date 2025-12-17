



Hyderabad-based Arrobot, founded by Raghu Vamsi, has introduced the indigenous RV Drishti UAV integrated with the RV Yodha UGV to enable advanced combined aerial-ground intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.​





This launch aligns with Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group's recent unveiling of a new DeepTech facility in Hyderabad, backed by over ₹100 crore investment, aimed at bolstering India's self-reliance in unmanned systems.





The RV Drishti serves as a tethered surveillance drone, providing persistent 24-hour monitoring from up to 100 metres altitude, equipped with object detection, tracking capabilities up to 10 km range, and support for day-night operations.​​





Paired seamlessly with the RV Yodha-500 UGV, the system allows rapid repositioning on the ground, enhancing operational mobility across army, navy, and air force scenarios. The UGV acts as a mobile base, enabling the UAV to deliver electronic warfare (EW) sensing, anti-jamming features, and secure data relay for high-bandwidth communications.​​





Designed for modern defence needs, the duo supports autonomous ISR, EW missions, and relay operations in diverse theatres, including naval environments where tethered deployment proves advantageous.





Arrobot's innovations form part of a broader product line, including RV Astra, RV Maya, and others, with ranges exceeding 300 km and speeds up to 650 kmph, marking India's progress in indigenous propulsion and autonomy.​​





Strategic partnerships underscore the project's momentum, such as MoUs with the Indian Army's 515 Army Base Workshop for drone manufacturing, Bharat Dynamics Limited for 200 kgf thrust engines, and IIIT-Hyderabad for AI-driven swarm intelligence. These collaborations position Arrobot to accelerate defence exports and integrate advanced technologies like micro turbojet engines and loitering munitions into India's arsenal.​





The RV Drishti-RV Yodha combination represents a shift towards integrated unmanned platforms, offering persistent surveillance, battlefield logistics, and mission support without relying on foreign imports. As India's defence ecosystem evolves, such Hyderabad innovations contribute significantly to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives in aerospace and robotics.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











