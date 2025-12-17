



India's External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, engaged in high-level discussions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on 17 December 2025, underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between India and Israel.





His itinerary included key meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, and President Isaac Herzog, focusing on expanded cooperation across multiple sectors.





During his call on Prime Minister Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Jaishankar extended warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The talks centred on enhancing collaboration in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity, and security. Jaishankar expressed strong confidence that the India-Israel Strategic Partnership would continue to flourish.





In a post on X, Jaishankar highlighted his appreciation for the meeting, noting Netanyahu's valuable perspectives on regional and global developments. Netanyahu reciprocated by posting about the encounter, welcoming Jaishankar to his office and affirming the mutual commitment to bilateral ties.





Shifting focus to economic dimensions, Jaishankar held productive discussions with Minister Nir Barkat on advancing investment and innovation cooperation. He voiced optimism for the swift conclusion of an India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which could significantly bolster their economic partnership by reducing barriers and boosting trade volumes.





Barkat echoed this enthusiasm on X, describing the meeting as fruitful. He referenced a framework agreement signed just three weeks prior, emphasising its potential to unlock vast market opportunities for Israel and enhance Israeli exports to India.





Jaishankar's engagements extended to a courtesy call on President Isaac Herzog. He conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, reaffirming India's unwavering support for enduring peace in the region while discussing the progressive deepening of their Strategic Partnership.





Herzog praised the interaction on X, pointing to opportunities for broader strategic ties. He specifically mentioned the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a visionary project pivotal to regional cooperation.





These meetings form part of Jaishankar's official visit to Israel, aimed at bilateral consultations with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, as stated by India's Ministry of External Affairs. The agenda reflects India's proactive diplomacy in fostering multifaceted ties amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





The emphasis on technology and innovation aligns with longstanding India-Israel synergies in defence, cybersecurity, and high-tech sectors. Past collaborations, including joint ventures in missile systems and drones, suggest potential for further indigenous production initiatives under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat framework.





Economically, the prospective FTA could accelerate trade, which already exceeds $10 billion annually, with Israel emerging as a key partner in semiconductors, agriculture tech, and water management. Discussions on skills and talent underscore efforts to tap Israel's expertise for India's workforce development.





Connectivity talks likely reference IMEC, a transformative infrastructure project linking India to Europe via the Middle East, bypassing traditional routes and enhancing energy security. Security dialogues gain added relevance given shared concerns over terrorism and regional stability.





Jaishankar's visit occurs against a backdrop of robust defence ties, including recent deals for advanced weaponry and technology transfers benefiting Indian entities like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This partnership exemplifies India's balanced approach to strategic autonomy.





Overall, these interactions signal a maturing relationship poised for exponential growth, with implications for India's defence modernisation, economic resilience, and global positioning. As Jaishankar's tour progresses, further announcements could materialise from his consultations with Sa'ar.





Based On ANI Report







