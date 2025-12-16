Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed that the father-son duo behind the horrific Bondi Beach shooting were driven by Islamic State ideology.





Sajid Akram, aged 50, and his son Naveed, 24, killed 15 people during a targeted attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at the iconic Sydney beach on Sunday evening.





Albanese described the incident as a radicalised act of "mass murder" rooted in a hateful ideology that has plagued the world for over a decade.





The attack unfolded amid a lively summer gathering at Bondi Beach, where thousands had converged for the "Chanukah by the Sea" event. Families enjoyed food stalls, face painting, and a petting zoo as part of the Jewish festival marking Hanukkah's start.





The gunmen, armed with long-barrelled rifles, suddenly unleashed a barrage of bullets, peppering the crowded sands for a terrifying 10 minutes.





Sajid Akram was shot dead at the scene by responding police officers, while his son Naveed sustained critical injuries and remains in a coma under heavy guard in hospital.





Health officials reported on Tuesday that 25 victims were still receiving treatment, with 10 in critical condition—including children. The sheer scale of the violence has shocked Australia, turning a symbol of national leisure into a site of profound tragedy.





Albanese provided one of the earliest insights into the perpetrators' motivations, stating unequivocally: "It would appear that this was motivated by Islamic State (IS) ideology." He linked the assault to the group's long-standing doctrine of hate, which has inspired numerous global atrocities.





Authorities have officially classified the rampage as an anti-Semitic terrorist act, though deeper details on the plot have been withheld pending investigation.





Naveed Akram first came to the notice of Australia's intelligence agencies in 2019 due to his associations with radical individuals. Two of those contacts were subsequently charged and imprisoned, yet Naveed himself was not deemed an imminent threat at the time.





Albanese emphasised this background, noting: "He was drawn to their attention because of his association with others... but he was not seen at that time to be a person of interest."





Eyewitness accounts and emerging footage have highlighted acts of extraordinary bravery amid the chaos. One man, identified by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke as Ahmed al Ahmed, was captured on video tackling and disarming one of the assailants.





He then pointed the weapon at the gunman before safely setting it down, potentially saving countless lives. Such heroism stands in stark contrast to the cowards who targeted innocent families, including children at play.





The Bondi Beach assault has prompted swift national mourning and heightened security measures across Australia. Police continue to probe the duo's radicalisation pathways, including any online influences or prior planning. Questions linger over how Naveed slipped through intelligence monitoring, despite his earlier links, fuelling debates on counter-terrorism vigilance in an era of persistent extremist threats.





As the nation grapples with this wound, Albanese's words underscore the enduring danger posed by ISIS-inspired hatred. The attack's anti-Semitic focus—striking at a joyful Jewish festival—echoes rising global concerns over targeted violence against minority communities. Recovery efforts for survivors proceed amid outpourings of solidarity, but the scars on Bondi Beach, a cornerstone of Australian culture, will endure for years to come.





