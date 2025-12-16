



India's Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, handed over a vital consignment of operational spares for the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Coast Guard Ship (MCGS) Huravee to Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, the Chief of Defence Force of Maldives.





The handover occurred during a formal function aboard INS Sharda in Male on Monday, marking a significant step in bilateral maritime cooperation.





This event coincided with Vice Admiral Sobti's maiden visit to the Maldives, which the Indian Navy highlighted in posts on X. The visit reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to bolstering regional partnerships and enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





Discussions between the two senior officers centred on key maritime security challenges, including expanded training engagements and intensified joint operations against drug trafficking. They also reviewed progress on ongoing projects and explored avenues for improved maritime information sharing between the Indian Navy and MNDF.





The Indian Navy emphasised that the gesture aligns with India's 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for all in the Region' (MAHASAGAR) vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy. These frameworks underscore New Delhi's proactive role in fostering stability and inclusive growth across the Indo-Pacific.





Major General Ibrahim Hilmy described the meeting as an honour, noting productive talks on maritime security cooperation and the strengthening of defence ties. In his X post, he welcomed the discussions at the Integrated Headquarters of MNDF, signalling mutual appreciation for the partnership.





MCGS Huravee holds historical significance in India-Maldives defence relations. Originally commissioned as INS Tillanchang—a Trinkat-class patrol vessel—in March 2001, the ship was gifted to Maldives by India in April 2006. This transfer bolstered strategic collaboration for IOR maritime security.





Just this April, India completed a comprehensive refit of MCGS Huravee at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The upgrade, executed under the 'Neighbourhood First' and MAHASAGAR visions, enhances the vessel's operational capabilities and demonstrates India's sustained support for Maldives' maritime defence infrastructure.





India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy prioritises mutually beneficial ties with immediate neighbours. It delivers tailored developmental aid, capacity-building, infrastructure projects—from mega developments to grassroots initiatives—and financial or humanitarian assistance to promote regional stability and prosperity.





Complementing this, MAHASAGAR represents an evolution of India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine. Launched with a focus on the Indian Ocean, it now extends to a broader Indo-Pacific maritime strategy, emphasising the global south. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced its expansion during a March 2025 visit to Mauritius.





The timely spares handover ensures MCGS Huravee remains mission-ready, vital for Maldives' exclusive economic zone patrolling, anti-smuggling operations, and disaster response in a piracy-prone region. It exemplifies practical defence diplomacy amid evolving IOR geopolitics.





This cooperation occurs against a backdrop of deepening India-Maldives ties post-2024 political shifts in Male. Despite earlier tensions, recent joint military exercises like EKUVERIN—scheduled for December 2025 in Kerala—further signal renewed alignment on counter-terrorism and interoperability.





Broader regional forums, such as the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), also feature prominently. India hosted the seventh NSA-level CSC meeting in November 2025, involving Maldives alongside Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, with focus on shared security challenges.





Such initiatives counter external influences in the IOR, including China's expanding footprint via debt-financed infrastructure. India's assistance positions it as the preferred security partner for Maldives, emphasising capacity-building over exploitative lending.





The event aboard INS Sharda—a domestically built offshore patrol vessel—highlights India's indigenous shipbuilding prowess. Delivered to the Navy in 2021, it exemplifies the self-reliance driving New Delhi's ability to support neighbours effectively.





Looking ahead, enhanced training, information sharing, and logistics support could evolve into co-developed platforms or joint surveillance networks. These would fortify the IOR's resilience against non-traditional threats like illegal fishing, trafficking, and climate-induced disasters.





Vice Admiral Sobti's visit and the spares transfer thus serve as a microcosm of India's strategic maritime outreach. They reinforce defence interoperability while advancing shared goals of a secure, prosperous neighbourhood.





Based On ANI Report







