



The Chinese Embassy in India will introduce an online visa application system starting 22 December 2025, announced Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong. This platform will enable visa applicants to complete forms and upload required documents digitally, offering a streamlined process compared to the previous manual submissions.





The system will be accessible at https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu.





The new arrangement follows the reopening of visa services after a five-year suspension triggered by the 2020 border clashes between India and China. On 26 November 2025, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the visa regime for Chinese nationals seeking tourism and business visas is fully operational once more.





This development completes a phased restoration of travel permissions that began with business visas issued earlier in the year.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that tourist visas are now being issued globally to Chinese citizens, building on the limited reopening from July. The resumption represents a significant step in normalising civilian travel and people-to-people interaction between the two countries.





Alongside the visa services reopening, direct commercial flights between India and China recommenced in October 2025, improving connectivity after a long hiatus.





Furthermore, the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage, a culturally and religiously significant journey for many, was revived in 2025. These measures collectively form part of a series of "people-centric" confidence-building initiatives agreed upon by Indian and Chinese authorities.





The Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in New Delhi will continue to assist applicants with in-person support during business hours, Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 15:00. The centre is located at the concourse floor of Shivaji Stadium Metro Station in Connaught Place, New Delhi, with contact telephone number +91-9999036735.





The digitalisation of the visa application process is expected to enhance convenience for travellers and facilitate smoother exchanges in tourism, trade, and cultural cooperation. It marks another milestone in efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster mutual understanding between the world's two most populous nations.





Based On ANI Report







