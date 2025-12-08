



Allison Hooker, the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, has arrived in India to bolster the bilateral partnership between New Delhi and Washington. This visit aligns with US President Donald Trump's focus on enhancing the US-India relationship and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to an official statement from the US Embassy in India.





The US Embassy took to X to announce the visit, emphasising the mission’s commitment to pressing forward on key issues central to both economic and national security. It highlighted that Under Secretary Hooker’s trip will focus on advancing priorities set out by President Trump for a robust strategic partnership, deepening economic and commercial cooperation, and promoting shared goals in the Indo-Pacific.





Under Secretary Hooker’s agenda in India includes strengthening ties in emerging technologies, with particular attention to artificial intelligence and space exploration. These fields are seen as critical areas for expanding US-India collaboration, reflecting the growing importance of technology-driven innovation in bilateral relations.





In New Delhi, Under Secretary Hooker is scheduled for meetings with senior Indian officials. A significant part of her discussions will include regional security challenges and economic cooperation. These engagements will also feature the Foreign Office Consultations alongside India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, further cementing diplomatic channels.





The visit also includes a stop in Bangalore, where Under Secretary Hooker will meet with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and leaders from India's vibrant space, energy, and technology sectors. The intent is to promote innovation through US-India research partnerships and to explore expanded opportunities for cooperation in these cutting-edge domains.





This visit follows recent joint condemnations by India and the US against terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism. On 6 December, both nations reiterated their commitment to multilateral cooperation aimed at combating terrorism globally, particularly via platforms such as the United Nations, the Quad, and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





The two countries convened the 21st Meeting of the India-USA Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism (CT) and the 7th Designations Dialogue on 3 December.





They called for additional designations of affiliates of ISIS, al-Qa'ida, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), including their supporters and financiers, under the UN 1267 sanctions regime.





This move seeks to ensure global asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes against these groups.





India and the US also strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks, including the April 22 attack in Pahalgam and the heinous terror incident near the Red Fort in New Delhi on 10 November. Both countries stressed the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for such acts of terrorism.





These conversations underline the critical role of bilateral cooperation in counterterrorism and highlight the broad and deep nature of the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, according to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.





Under Secretary Hooker's visit thus far represents a significant step towards consolidating shared interests in security, technology, and economic growth, reflecting an ever-strengthening partnership between India and the United States.





Based On ANI Report







