



The National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) represents a pivotal stride towards India's self-reliance in supercomputing, aligning with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. It was launched in April 2015 with an outlay of ₹4,500 crore.





To date, 37 supercomputers boasting a collective computing power of 40 Petaflops have been deployed under the NSM. Remarkably, 34 of these installations have materialised in the past five years alone, underscoring accelerated progress. A state-wise and year-wise inventory of these deployments is detailed in Annexure-I, with six additional systems currently in deployment at a cost of ₹680 crore.





These advanced facilities are strategically positioned in premier institutions including IISc, IITs, C-DAC, and various R&D laboratories. They extend access even to Tier-II and Tier-III cities, democratising high-performance computing (HPC) resources across the nation. This widespread deployment ensures that researchers, academia, and start-ups can harness state-of-the-art capabilities without geographical constraints.





At the heart of recent advancements lies the “PARAM Rudra” series of supercomputers, crafted from indigenously designed and manufactured “Rudra” servers. These systems incorporate a fully home-grown system software stack, epitomising technological sovereignty. Tailored for young researchers, scientists, and engineers, they facilitate cutting-edge studies in fields such as physics, earth sciences, and cosmology.





Utilisation metrics for PARAM Rudra systems are impressive, with most operating at over 81% capacity and some surpassing 95%. Over 13,000 researchers, including more than 1,700 PhD scholars from over 260 institutions, have benefited from these platforms. This engagement has yielded more than one crore compute jobs and spurred the publication of over 1,500 research papers in esteemed journals.





Start-ups and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are also leveraging these supercomputers to propel HPC-driven initiatives. The platforms drive transformative research across diverse domains, including drug discovery, disaster management, energy security, and climate modelling. Applications extend to astronomy, computational chemistry, fluid dynamics, materials science, and notably aerospace engineering, fostering innovation in critical sectors.





The NSM has meticulously cultivated a comprehensive ecosystem for self-reliance, encompassing the design, development, and production of vital supercomputing components. Central to this is the Rudra Server Board, a cornerstone component indigenously engineered by C-DAC. Technology transfer has empowered three Indian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) partners, enabling domestic production of these servers.





Enhancing interconnectivity, high-speed networks operating at 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps have been developed and rigorously tested. These facilitate seamless data transfer and communication among computing nodes, bolstering overall supercomputing prowess. Indigenous cooling technologies have likewise been innovated, demonstrated, and are now progressing towards full deployment.





A complete HPC system software stack, developed in-house, has been seamlessly integrated into these supercomputers. Complementing this, PARAM Shavak—a compact “supercomputing-in-a-box” solution—has been designed and manufactured domestically. It addresses HPC and AI computing demands for students and researchers in engineering colleges and universities.





The mission extends to bespoke HPC applications of national significance, deployed in areas like genomics and drug discovery via the NSM Platform. Other key implementations include flood forecasting and disaster management, urban environment and weather modelling, seismic data processing for oil and gas, and materials science.





To fortify indigenous capabilities further, initiatives are underway for designing and developing HPC processors, accelerators, and storage solutions. This forward momentum positions India as a formidable player in global supercomputing, empowering academia, industry, and strategic sectors alike.





