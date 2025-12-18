Image: News18





Prithviraj Chavan, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior Congress leader, has ignited a fierce political storm with his provocative statements on Operation Sindoor. Speaking at a press conference in Pune, Chavan asserted that India suffered a decisive defeat on the very first day of the operation.





He claimed that the Indian Air Force was rendered "completely grounded" due to the imminent threat of Pakistani shoot-downs, marking what he described as a humiliating setback.





Chavan elaborated on the alleged half-hour aerial engagement on 7 May, insisting that India was "fully defeated" regardless of public perceptions. "Indian aircraft were shot down," he declared bluntly, adding that no further sorties were possible from key bases such as Gwalior, Bathinda, or Sirsa. He argued that any attempt to fly would have resulted in certain destruction by Pakistani forces, thereby forcing the Air Force into total stasis.





The remarks extend beyond the immediate conflict, with Chavan questioning the rationale for India's vast military apparatus. He highlighted the absence of ground troop movements during Operation Sindoor, portraying the four-day clash from 7 to 10 May as purely an affair of air power and missiles. "Wars will be fought in the air," he predicted, urging a reevaluation of maintaining an army of 1.2 million soldiers and suggesting they could be repurposed for other duties.





These assertions draw partial inspiration from a statement by a Defence Attaché at a seminar in Indonesia, where claims of Indian losses surfaced. However, the Indian government swiftly rebutted these narratives, labelling them as "taken out of context" and a gross "misrepresentation" of the presentation's core intent. Official sources have categorically denied any confirmation of aircraft shoot-downs.





Operation Sindoor itself stemmed from the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and prompted India's retaliatory strikes on 7 May. Pakistani forces responded aggressively, escalating tensions over the ensuing days. Indian accounts emphasise resounding success, with Rafale jets deploying SCALP missiles and HAMMER precision bombs to eliminate over 100 terrorists in a mere 23 minutes.





Chavan's comments have drawn sharp condemnation from across the political spectrum, particularly from ruling party leaders who accuse him of undermining national morale and echoing adversarial propaganda. Defence analysts note that such claims risk distorting the strategic narrative of India's precision strikes, which demonstrated indigenous and allied technological prowess without conceding air superiority.





The controversy underscores deeper fault lines in India's domestic discourse on security matters. Opposition figures like Chavan often critique government handling of border skirmishes, yet such stark portrayals of defeat invite accusations of partisanship. With elections looming in several states, these remarks could fuel debates on military readiness and resource allocation.





India's official position remains steadfast: Operation Sindoor showcased the efficacy of its air assets, including the Rafale fleet, in neutralising terror infrastructure deep inside enemy territory. No verified evidence supports claims of downed aircraft, and satellite imagery along with electronic warfare data corroborate minimal losses on the Indian side.





Chavan's additional proposition to slim down ground forces reflects a broader global trend towards air-centric warfare doctrines. Yet critics argue it overlooks the multifaceted nature of modern conflicts, where infantry, armour, and cyber elements remain indispensable against hybrid threats from neighbours like Pakistan and China.





As the dust settles on this political furore, the episode highlights the perils of blending military history with electoral rhetoric. Prithviraj Chavan's unfiltered critique may resonate with anti-establishment sentiments but risks alienating veterans and defence enthusiasts who view Operation Sindoor as a triumph of resolve and technology.





In the end, the true measure of such operations lies not in partisan soundbites but in their deterrence value. India's swift response to Pahalgam has arguably deterred further adventurism, reinforcing the credibility of its no-first-use-but-retaliatory-strike posture in an increasingly volatile region.





Based On ANI Report







