



The Indian Navy continues to bolster its maritime prowess through strategic acquisitions and indigenous initiatives, as highlighted by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during the commissioning of the second squadron of MH-60R helicopters at INS Hansa in Goa.





Admiral Tripathi underscored the Navy's resolute commitment to augmenting integral ship-borne aviation capabilities, encompassing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing assets.





Central to this endeavour is the recent intergovernmental agreement with France for 26 Rafale-M carrier-borne aircraft, a deal signed in April that promises to markedly enhance long-range maritime strike and land-attack proficiencies.





The contract specifies 22 single-seat Rafale-M variants and four twin-seat Rafale-D aircraft, complemented by comprehensive training programmes, advanced simulators, weaponry, associated equipment, and a five-year Performance-Based Logistics support package.





This procurement also incorporates additional equipment tailored for the Indian Air Force's extant Rafale fleet, fostering greater interoperability across services.





Speaking at the event, Admiral Tripathi affirmed the Navy's pursuit of Atmanirbharta by 2047, emphasising parallel efforts in designing and developing multi-role helicopters in collaboration with Defence Public Sector Undertakings such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





While the immediate induction of 24 MH-60R helicopters addresses pressing operational needs, ongoing evaluations assess proposed timelines from industry partners to determine if further off-the-shelf acquisitions are warranted.





The newly commissioned squadron, INAS 335—codenamed the Ospreys—marks a pivotal expansion of the Navy's aviation arm on the Western Seaboard.





These MH-60R Seahawk helicopters represent multi-mission platforms, excelling in all-weather, day-and-night operations across anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and vertical replenishment tasks.





Their deployment significantly elevates the Navy's capacity to counter emerging threats, particularly amid heightened Chinese naval activity in the Indian Ocean Region, where their armament—including Hellfire missiles, precision-kill systems, and MK-54 torpedoes—proves invaluable.





This development aligns seamlessly with recent naval operations detailed in contemporary reports, such as the successful interception of the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel Al Kambar 786 by Indian warships in the Arabian Sea, underscoring the service's anti-piracy resolve.





Similarly, INS Chennai's prompt response to the hijacking of the Liberian-flagged MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia ensured the safety of 15 Indian crew members, while INS Tabar aided a fire-stricken Palau-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Oman carrying 14 Indian-origin personnel.





These interventions reaffirm the Navy's dedication to maritime security and seafarer welfare, transcending nationalities, as evidenced by repatriation efforts from Iran and rescue missions involving vessels from Maldives and Sri Lanka.





On the diplomatic front, Admiral Tripathi's forthcoming visit to Indonesia from 15 to 18 December further strengthens bilateral ties, coinciding with the 43rd India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol and discussions on joint training and operational synergy.





Domestically, milestones like the Supreme Court's ruling granting permanent commissions to women Short Service Commission officers in the Navy echo progressive reforms, following similar advancements in the Army.





Meanwhile, the impending decommissioning of veteran warships INS Nishank and INS Akshay after over three decades of exemplary service symbolises a transition towards modernised fleets.





Strategic partnerships extend to civilian sectors, exemplified by the Navy's pact with the Directorate General of Shipping for STCW-compliant certifications, elevating personnel qualifications to international standards.





The Rafale-M induction, alongside MH-60R enhancements, positions the Indian Navy to dominate carrier-based operations from platforms like INS Vikrant, amplifying power projection in contested waters.





As indigenisation accelerates—evident in pursuits of utility and multi-role maritime helicopters—the Navy edges closer to self-reliance, balancing immediate imports with long-term domestic innovation.





This multifaceted strategy not only fortifies defensive postures against regional adversaries but also underscores India's rising stature in Indo-Pacific maritime affairs.





