



Sisir Radar, a space and defence technology start-up, has secured $7 million in a Series A funding round led by 360 ONE Asset, with participation from Shastra VC.





This investment, announced on 15 December 2025, aims to propel the development of India's first privately built L-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite. The funding marks a significant milestone for indigenous radar technology in the private sector.​





The startup, founded by former ISRO scientist Dr Tapan Misra alongside Urmi Bhambhani and Soumya Misra, leverages decades of expertise from India's RISAT SAR mission. Dr Misra, who served as director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre, brings unparalleled experience in satellite-based services for civilian and strategic applications.





Sisir Radar has already achieved breakthroughs in high-resolution L- and P-band radar systems, surpassing global benchmarks with resolutions of 0.75 metres for L-band and 2.5 metres for P-band.​





Unlike optical satellites, SAR technology employs radar signals to produce images unaffected by clouds, darkness, smoke, or adverse weather. Lower-frequency L- and P-band systems excel in penetrating vegetation and shallow ground layers, proving invaluable for monsoon-prone regions, dense foliage areas, and applications like border security, maritime awareness, and disaster management. This capability positions Sisir Radar's offerings as critical for defence, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and agriculture.​





Sisir Radar has secured two government-backed iDEX challenges to develop specialised SAR satellites for the Indian Air Force, alongside collaborations with defence and industrial partners for spaceborne and airborne platforms.





The fresh capital will transition prototypes to orbital deployment, expand R&D, and scale the engineering team, with a targeted launch of the L-band satellite by 2026. This aligns with India's push for private participation in space, reducing reliance on foreign data for security needs.​





Investors highlight the strategic importance of space-based radar as "core sovereignty infrastructure." Abhishek Nag of 360 ONE Asset praised the team's ISRO-honed systems engineering executed with startup agility. Shastra VC, an early backer, noted Sisir Radar's original IP and world-leading performance in redefining radar possibilities.​





Soumya Misra, CEO and founder, emphasised building sovereign high-precision sensing rooted in indigenous technology for global scale. Urmi Bhambhani, CTO, underscored end-to-end engineering control over hardware, software, and on-orbit performance. The funding builds on a prior $1.5 million seed round in February 2025, underscoring growing momentum in India's deep-tech ecosystem.​





Agencies







