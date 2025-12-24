



Bangladesh's interim government has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering positive relations with India, dismissing any notions of strained ties amid regional tensions.





Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed emphasised on Tuesday that Dhaka harbours no desire for a "bitter relationship with a big neighbour like India". Instead, he underscored the priority of strengthening bilateral bonds to ensure mutual economic stability.





Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat, Ahmed clarified that Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus is personally spearheading efforts to normalise relations with New Delhi.





This hands-on approach reflects the government's resolve to prevent deterioration in ties, as cordial relations with a major neighbour align with the interests of both nations. Ahmed's remarks, reported by the daily Desh Rupantor, signal a deliberate pivot towards diplomacy.





Addressing recent anti-India rhetoric, Ahmed dismissed it as "purely political" and detached from official policy. He stressed that such statements, often amplified in the political arena, do not represent the interim administration's stance. The government remains focused on maintaining constructive state-level engagement, irrespective of domestic political currents.





Economic cooperation stands as a cornerstone of this strategy. Ahmed confirmed that trade between Bangladesh and India will remain unaffected by the prevailing political climate. Notably, Dhaka has approved the import of 50,000 metric tons of rice from India, a move designed to bolster food security and underscore ongoing collaboration.





The advisor also vowed that the government would resist external provocations aimed at fraying Indo-Bangladesh relations. Proceeding with caution, the administration prioritises advancing bilateral ties while steadfastly safeguarding national interests. This balanced approach aims to navigate geopolitical pressures without compromising sovereignty.





These statements come against the backdrop of significant upheaval in Bangladesh since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.





Her removal, following mass protests against her autocratic rule, triggered a surge in anti-India sentiment across the nation of 170 million people. This shift has manifested in public demonstrations and inflammatory narratives targeting New Delhi.





Compounding these tensions, Dhaka's interim government has drawn closer to Pakistan, Hasina's long-standing rival. Reports of burgeoning military and diplomatic exchanges between Bangladesh and Islamabad have raised eyebrows in Indian strategic circles. Simultaneously, the rise of Islamic extremist groups within Bangladesh has added a layer of complexity to the regional security landscape.





A recent flashpoint involved the murder of an individual linked to the publication of a controversial "Greater Bangladesh" map just days prior. Speculation tying this killing to the map has further inflamed anti-India rhetoric, portraying it as evidence of external interference. Such incidents have heightened apprehensions about stability as the country approaches its general elections in February 2026—the first since Hasina's fall.





For India, these developments pose strategic challenges along its eastern frontier. Bangladesh serves as a critical partner in trade, connectivity projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, and counter-terrorism efforts. Any escalation in anti-India activities could disrupt these initiatives and embolden adversarial influences in South Asia.





Yet, Ahmed's forthright comments offer a glimmer of reassurance. By separating political posturing from governmental intent, the interim leadership signals pragmatism. The rice import decision, in particular, demonstrates tangible goodwill, potentially paving the way for broader economic dialogues.





As Bangladesh hurtles towards elections, the Yunus administration faces mounting pressure to deliver stability. Success in mending ties with India could stabilise the economy and deter extremist inroads. Failure, however, risks isolating Dhaka and amplifying regional fault lines.





Observers note that historical precedents favour reconciliation. Indo-Bangladesh relations have weathered storms before, rebounding through shared interests in trade—valued at over $12 billion annually—and water-sharing accords. Ahmed's emphasis on economic stability echoes this pragmatic tradition.





In the broader geopolitical context, Bangladesh's overtures to Pakistan must be viewed cautiously. While symbolic gestures abound, deep-seated economic dependencies on India— including energy imports and port access—limit Dhaka's manoeuvrability. The interim government's rhetoric prioritises these realities.





Dr Salehuddin Ahmed's intervention serves as a diplomatic reset. By publicly committing to normalised relations, Bangladesh seeks to assuage Indian concerns and refocus on mutual gains. As tensions simmer, this stance could prove pivotal in steering the bilateral relationship away from bitterness towards enduring partnership.





