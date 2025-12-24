



The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh has indicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 16 others on charges of crimes against humanity related to enforced disappearances during her Awami League government's tenure.





The tribunal framed four specific charges against the accused on Tuesday, as reported by the Daily Star. Among those indicted are Hasina's former defence and security adviser, retired Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique, alongside 11 army officers.





Ten former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officers from the army appeared before the tribunal during the proceedings. These included Brigadier Generals Md Qamrul Hasan, Tofayel Mostafa Sarwar, Md Mahbub Alam, and Md Jahangir Alam, as well as Colonels AKM Azad, Abdullah Al Momen, Md Sarwar Bin Kashem, Anowar Latif Khan, and Lieutenant Colonels Md Moshiur Rahman Jewel and Md Saiful Islam Sumon. All ten pleaded not guilty when asked by the tribunal. One officer expressed hope for justice through the court process.





The tribunal has scheduled January 21 for opening statements in the case. Prosecutors allege that 14 detainees were illegally confined and tortured at the Task Force for Interrogation (TFI) cell between 2016 and 2024. This marks another significant legal action against Hasina following her ouster in August 2024 amid widespread protests.





Last month, the ICT convicted Hasina and sentenced her to death for her role in suppressing the July 2024 anti-government protests, deeming it crimes against humanity. Hasina has vehemently rejected the verdict, calling it a political manoeuvre rather than a judicial process—a "political assassination in judicial robes." In an exclusive interview with ANI, she claimed denial of her right to self-defence and choice of lawyers, labelling the tribunal a tool for a "witch hunt" against the Awami League.





Despite these charges, Hasina maintains faith in Bangladesh's constitutional framework. She asserts that its traditions remain robust and predicts justice will emerge once legitimate governance returns and judicial independence is restored.





She accuses the interim administration under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of eroding institutions, lacking democratic legitimacy, and fostering instability by empowering extremists.





Hasina has questioned the credibility of Bangladesh's scheduled February elections, pointing to the ongoing ban on the Awami League. "An election without the Awami League is not an election, but a coronation," she stated. She highlighted Yunus's unelected status—"without a single vote from the Bangladeshi people"—and warned that excluding her party, which has secured nine national mandates, would lead to collapsed voter turnout and disenfranchisement.





Such an outcome, she argues, would produce an administration devoid of moral authority, squandering chances for true national reconciliation. The latest ICT indictment has intensified calls for her extradition from India, where she has resided since fleeing Bangladesh. Hasina dismisses these demands as emanating from a "desperate and adrift" Yunus regime, while portraying the tribunal as a "kangaroo court" rejected by others.





She expressed gratitude for India's hospitality and support from its political parties. Explaining her departure from Bangladesh, Hasina clarified it was to avert further bloodshed, not evade accountability. In a broader regional lens, she addressed the deteriorating India-Bangladesh relations, including Dhaka's recent summons of the Indian envoy.





Hasina blames Yunus's interim government for anti-India rhetoric, failure to shield religious minorities, and permitting extremists to shape foreign policy. She emphasised India's longstanding role as Bangladesh's most reliable partner, with ties she views as deeply rooted and resilient. Normalisation, she predicts, will follow the restoration of legitimate rule.





Concerns over anti-India sentiment and threats to Indian diplomats have escalated under the current regime, Hasina contends. She alleges extremists—emboldened by Yunus—have targeted the Indian embassy, media outlets, and minorities. Yunus, she claims, has promoted these elements to power and freed convicted terrorists.





India's worries about its personnel's safety are entirely valid, Hasina asserts. A accountable government, she says, would protect diplomatic missions and pursue those issuing threats, rather than harbouring what she terms "hooligans." These developments unfold against a backdrop of ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, including recent mob attacks on media and the killing of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, prompting India to summon the Bangladeshi envoy twice in a week.





Bangladesh's government has condemned the Mymensingh incident as a "heinous criminal act" and assured justice, while suspending visa services at its Agartala mission. Indian leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Jammu & Kashmir LoP Sunil Sharma, have voiced alarm over Bangladesh's trajectory, with Singh criticising West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Sharma decrying an "anti-India campaign." UN expert Irene Khan has warned that impunity fuels such violence, urging probes into media attacks.





Hasina's indictments underscore the deepening political schisms in Bangladesh, intertwining legal accountability with geopolitical tensions. As trials progress, they risk further straining India-Bangladesh ties unless addressed through transparent judicial means and inclusive political dialogue.





Based On ANI Report







