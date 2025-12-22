



DRDO has embarked on an ambitious project to develop a lighter variant of its Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), dubbed the Advanced Light Towed Artillery Gun System (ALTGS).





This initiative addresses the Indian Army's pressing need for enhanced mobility in rugged terrains, particularly mountainous border regions. By targeting a weight of under 15 tons, the ALTGS promises to retain the formidable 155mm/52-calibre performance of its predecessor while introducing greater agility.





The standard ATAGS, already proven in trials, weighs significantly more, limiting its deployment in high-altitude areas prone to logistical challenges. The Army's 15-ton requirement stems from the demands of diverse operational theatres, including the Himalayas along the Line of Actual Control with China.





Sources highlight how the ALTGS will enable faster towing by medium trucks, reducing dependency on heavy-lift vehicles.





Key engineering modifications include the use of advanced lighter materials for the barrel and recoil system, alongside a downsized 23-litre chamber compared to the original. These changes curb overall mass without compromising the gun's ability to fire NATO-standard 155mm shells at extended ranges—up to 48 kilometres with base-bleed ammunition. An all-electric drive mechanism further enhances precision and reduces mechanical complexity.





Internal trials for the ALTGS are slated to commence by late 2026, marking a critical milestone in DRDO's indigenisation drive under the Make in India banner (Atmanirbharta). This timeline aligns with the broader modernisation of the Indian Army's artillery, which has long relied on ageing systems like the Bofors FH-77. Successful prototyping could accelerate user trials and induction by the early 2030s.





The ALTGS builds on ATAGS' reputation for superior accuracy, achieved through servo-controlled elevation and traverse systems. Retaining the 52-calibre barrel ensures muzzle velocities and firing rates comparable to global peers, such as the French CAESAR or Israeli ATMOS. PMF IAS reports emphasise the variant's reduced component count, streamlining maintenance in forward areas.





Strategic imperatives underpin this development. India's artillery modernisation has been hampered by procurement delays and sanctions-era gaps, with over 1,400 towed guns still in service. The ALTGS will bolster rapid deployment capabilities against adversarial threats in Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh, where terrain favours lighter systems.





The project involves collaboration between DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and private sector partners like TATA Advanced Systems and Kalyani Strategic Systems. This public-private synergy has already yielded the ATAGS prototypes, positioning India as a potential exporter of advanced artillery.





Defence analysts underscore the ALTGS' role in enhancing operational tempo. Lighter weight facilitates airlift by Chinook helicopters or C-17 Globemaster aircraft, enabling swift repositioning during border standoffs. This agility counters China's deployment of wheeled howitzers like the PCL-181 in Tibet.





Performance metrics remain on par with the ATAGS, including a burst fire rate of six rounds per minute and shoot-and-scoot manoeuvrability. The smaller chamber optimises propellant efficiency for high-altitude firing, where thinner air reduces drag. Integration with DRDO's trajectory-correcting munitions could extend effective range beyond 80 kilometres.





Challenges persist, including material fatigue under extreme cold and the need for rigorous vibration testing. DRDO's focus on composite alloys and carbon fibre reinforcements aims to mitigate these. Validation in simulated Himalayan conditions will precede full-scale trials.





Economically, the ALTGS supports Atmanirbhar Bharat by curbing imports, with production costs projected 20-30% lower than foreign equivalents. Initial orders could exceed 300 units, revitalising facilities in Jabalpur and Hazira.





Geopolitically, this advances India-Russia ties indirectly, as ATAGS tech draws from licensed 155mm designs. Yet, full indigenisation reduces vulnerabilities exposed during the 2020 Galwan clash.





The ALTGS represents a pivotal leap in towed artillery evolution, fusing power with portability. By late 2026, internal trials will validate its prowess, paving the way for a transformed Indian Army artillery corps ready for 21st-century warfare.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







