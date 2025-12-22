



SSS Defence, the Bangalore-based indigenous defence manufacturer, has secured a landmark position as the L1 (lowest bidder) for supplying 500 units of 9×19 mm carbines to the National Security Guard (NSG).





This achievement follows a rigorous technical and financial evaluation process, during which all competing bids were reportedly disqualified on technical grounds, underscoring the superior performance of SSS Defence's offering.





The contract aligns with a tender floated by the NSG in mid-2025 for 9×19 mm carbines along with accessories, valued at an estimated ₹50 million.





The NSG, India's elite counter-terrorism force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, requires advanced small arms to bolster its close-quarters combat capabilities in high-threat scenarios. SSS Defence's success in this procurement highlights the growing reliability of private Indian firms in meeting stringent operational standards previously dominated by foreign suppliers.





Their 9×19 mm platform, likely the versatile G72 submachine gun or a similar modular carbine, is chambered in the NATO-standard cartridge, ensuring compatibility with existing NSG ammunition stocks and logistics chains.





This NSG contract builds on SSS Defence's impressive track record with state police forces, where the company has repeatedly emerged as the L1 bidder.





In March 2025, it clinched a tender from Uttar Pradesh Police for 2,000 units of the M-72 assault rifle in 5.56×45 mm NATO, outbidding established players like Kalyani Strategic Systems and Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited after clearing technical trials. Shortly thereafter, SSS Defence secured another UP Police order for 3,000 9 mm pistols, further demonstrating its edge in cost-effectiveness and compliance.





The firm's prowess extends to specialised weapons, including the indigenous P-72 assault rifle series in 7.62×39 mm, which won a UP Police tender for 405 units. These victories reflect a deliberate push towards indigenisation under the 'Make in India' initiative, targeting the vast domestic market for over 4,00,000 small arms across police and paramilitary units.





By prioritising modular designs suited for urban and rural operations, SSS Defence has gained traction where traditional public-sector and imported options have faltered.





On the export front, SSS Defence has etched history as the first Indian company to successfully export sniper rifles, specifically the .338 Lapua Magnum calibre model with 1,500-metre precision range. Deliveries to a friendly nation marked India's entry into the global sniper market, followed by additional orders and a $30 million ammunition contract in a different calibre.





These exports, totalling around $50 million in prior deals including 7.62×51 mm rounds, signal international validation of the firm's quality amid government support for private sector outreach.





Founded as a subsidiary of Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs since 2016, SSS Defence has rapidly scaled production capacity to 15,000 rifles annually at its Bangalore facility.





Iterative improvements, such as those seen in trials for the Saber .338 sniper with Karnataka commandos, have honed its weapons for real-world reliability. Recent internal trials of a new indigenous 9×19 mm SMG further position the company for broader adoption.





This string of successes reinforces India's defence self-reliance, reducing import dependence in small arms while empowering agile private manufacturers. For the NSG, the carbine induction promises enhanced firepower for commando units, building on their prior wins using SSS Defence rifles in national competitions. As 2025 draws to a close, SSS Defence's momentum exemplifies the private sector's pivotal role in equipping India's security apparatus with battle-ready, home-grown solutions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





