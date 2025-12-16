



An unidentified drone was spotted flying over the airstrip of Solar Industries, a prominent Nagpur-based manufacturer of defence-related products, on 9 December 2025.





The incident occurred around 7:15 pm at the company's facility on the Nagpur-Amravati road, approximately 40 km from Nagpur city. Due to darkness, security personnel could only observe blinking lights in the sky, making it impossible to ascertain the drone's size or type.​





Security staff at the Solar Group facility promptly alerted senior officials, who notified the Kondhali police station.





An immediate investigation was launched, with police teams conducting searches in nearby villages such as Malkapur, Shiva, and Sawanga. Authorities explored possibilities like the drone originating from a wedding or private event that strayed into restricted airspace, but no leads emerged despite two days of surveillance.​





A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against an unidentified person at Kondhali police station, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh Poddar.





The probe has escalated due to the site's strategic importance, with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) deploying a team to examine the matter. Heightened security measures, including fortification of the facility, have been implemented amid national security concerns.​





Solar Industries specialises in indigenous defence technologies, producing weaponised drones like hexacopters, military explosives, rocket integration systems, loitering munitions, anti-drone missiles, bombs, and warheads for India's armed forces.





The company's private airstrip supports testing and operations for these sensitive products.





Based On PTI Report







