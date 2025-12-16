



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has extended warm greetings to Bahrain on its National Day, underscoring New Delhi's steadfast commitment to bolstering bilateral ties.





In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar conveyed his best wishes to Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the government, and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain.





He stated: "Warm greetings to FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Government & people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on their National Day. Reaffirm commitment to strengthening our long-standing partnership." This message arrives precisely one month after Jaishankar's telephone conversation with Al Zayani on 16 November.





During that call, the two ministers explored avenues to deepen the multifaceted India-Bahrain relationship. They also exchanged perspectives on pressing regional and global developments. Jaishankar had then posted: "Good to speak with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain over phone. Discussed ways to further deepen our longstanding multifaceted partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments."





The rapport between India and Bahrain rests on a foundation of close and friendly relations, nurtured through consistent high-level dialogues. Trade and investment flows have expanded steadily, while cooperation spans critical domains such as energy security, defence collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges.





A notable recent milestone occurred earlier in November when Al Zayani visited India. He co-chaired the Fifth India-Bahrain High Joint Commission alongside Jaishankar, marking a pivotal forum for bilateral review and forward planning.





The commission deliberated on progress towards establishing a Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment. Discussions also advanced the initiation of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), poised to unlock new avenues for economic synergy.





Beyond economics, the two nations issued a robust joint condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations. They reaffirmed their resolve to counter terrorism, including cross-border variants, highlighting aligned security priorities amid a volatile geopolitical landscape.





This shared stance on security reflects deeper defence ties that have evolved over years. India and Bahrain have pursued joint military exercises and defence dialogues, fostering interoperability and mutual capabilities in the Gulf region.





Energy cooperation forms another pillar, with Bahrain's role as an oil producer complementing India's voracious import needs. Indian firms have invested in Bahrain's energy sector, while reciprocal opportunities in refining and petrochemicals have gained traction.





People-to-people links remain vibrant, bolstered by a large Indian expatriate community in Bahrain—estimated at over 300,000 strong. This diaspora drives remittances, cultural exchanges, and soft power projection for India in the Gulf.





High-level engagements have intensified under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. His 2019 visit to Bahrain, the first by an Indian PM in 17 years, elevated ties to a strategic partnership, with pledges for enhanced counter-terrorism and maritime security cooperation.





The November High Joint Commission built on this momentum, reviewing achievements in health, education, and renewable energy. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the trajectory and outlined ambitious targets for the coming years.





Regionally, India-Bahrain ties gain added salience amid West Asian flux. Bahrain's participation in the Abraham Accords and its hosting of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet align with India's pursuit of a rules-based order and freedom of navigation in the Arabian Sea.





Jaishankar's National Day message thus serves as a timely reaffirmation, signalling continuity amid global uncertainties. It positions India as a reliable partner for Bahrain, especially as Manama navigates economic diversification under its Vision 2030 blueprint.





Prospects for defence collaboration appear particularly promising. Recent talks have touched on potential joint ventures in maritime patrol, cybersecurity, and training exchanges, leveraging India's indigenous defence manufacturing push under 'Make in India'.





Economically, the proposed CEPA could double bilateral trade, currently hovering around $1.5 billion annually, by targeting sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. The Joint Working Group will iron out tariff barriers and investment protections.





Terrorism's condemnation underscores a proactive security architecture. Both nations back multilateral forums like the UN and FATF, while bilateral intelligence-sharing has intensified to pre-empt threats from non-state actors.





As Bahrain marks its National Day—commemorating independence from British protection in 1971 and the ruling Al Khalifa family's ascension in 1783—India's gesture reinforces a partnership forged in mutual respect. This relationship exemplifies India's broader West Asia strategy: pragmatic, multifaceted, and forward-looking.





Looking ahead, sustained momentum could see elevated defence pacts, energy deals, and cultural initiatives. Jaishankar's outreach not only celebrates shared history but charts a course for resilient collaboration in an era of strategic flux.





Based On ANI Report







