



A Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Abdul Rauf, has resurfaced in a video delivering inflammatory threats against India, reigniting scrutiny over Islamabad's handling of terror groups.





Previously portrayed by the Pakistan Army as an innocent civilian, Rauf's latest appearance exposes the fragility of such claims. His speech, laced with calls for violence, underscores the persistent operational freedom enjoyed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Pakistani soil.





Rauf, a close associate of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and a figure sanctioned by the United States, issued a provocative warning that "Delhi will be made a bride." This phrase, steeped in jihadist rhetoric, implies a violent conquest or destruction of India's capital. The video has drawn sharp attention amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.





The context traces back to India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted LeT's Markaz-e-Taiba headquarters in Muridke. The precision strike destroyed key infrastructure and eliminated several high-value terrorists. In response, the Pakistan Army hastily labelled Rauf a mere civilian, despite his prominent role in leading funeral prayers for the deceased militants at the site.





Eyewitness accounts and footage from the funeral revealed the presence of Pakistani Army officers, further blurring the lines between state actors and terror networks.





Rauf's re-emergence now dismantles this narrative, portraying him not as a bystander but as an active proponent of jihad. Security experts argue this incident highlights Islamabad's duplicity in shielding LeT operatives.





In his speech, Rauf vehemently rejected claims of declining militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that the "war" in the region remains far from over, urging followers to escalate violence. Such statements aim to counter India's narrative of stabilisation post the abrogation of Article 370, signalling LeT's intent to sustain unrest.





Rauf invoked Abdul Rehman Makki, LeT co-founder and brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, to reinforce the group's long-standing objective: the capture of Delhi. He chanted extremist slogans promising the city's conquest and explicitly referenced 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'—a doctrinal concept prophesying an Islamic conquest of India. This rhetoric has long served as ideological fuel for cross-border terrorism.





Beyond threats, Rauf boasted about supposed Pakistani military superiority. He dismissed India's Rafale fighter jets, S-400 air defence systems, and advanced drones as ineffective. Claiming India's air force would never dare violate Pakistani airspace, he positioned Pakistan as the sole "true nuclear power" among Islamic nations, weaving a narrative of invincibility to embolden militants.





These assertions ignore verifiable realities, such as India's successful precision strikes and the integration of Rafale jets into its arsenal alongside indigenous platforms like Tejas. The S-400 systems, acquired from Russia, have bolstered India's layered air defence, while drone capabilities have proven decisive in counter-terror operations. Rauf's bravado appears tailored to radicalise recruits rather than reflect strategic facts.





Security analysts interpret the video as irrefutable evidence of LeT's enduring presence in Pakistan. Despite international sanctions and UN designations, the group maintains training camps, propaganda machinery, and financial networks with apparent state acquiescence. Hafiz Saeed himself remains under house arrest in name only, frequently addressing rallies.





This development coincides with heightened India-Pakistan frictions, including recent skirmishes along the Line of Control. LeT's resurgence aligns with broader patterns of proxy warfare, where groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba have historically orchestrated attacks such as the 2008 Mumbai assaults. Rauf's threats could presage renewed attempts at infiltration or sabotage.





India's defence establishment, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), continues to prioritise counter-terror capabilities. Investments in unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and hypersonic technologies aim to deter such provocations. Collaborative ties with Israel and the US further enhance intelligence-sharing on LeT activities.





Pakistan's repeated denials of terror sanctuaries face mounting global pressure, particularly from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which monitors its grey-list status. Incidents like Rauf's speech could complicate Islamabad's bids for removal from the list, as they demonstrate non-compliance with commitments to dismantle terror financing.





For Delhi and other urban centres, such threats necessitate vigilant security protocols. India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) coordinate to track LeT modules, often disrupting plots in their nascent stages. Public advisories emphasise heightened alertness without succumbing to panic.





In the geopolitical arena, Rauf's video serves as a propaganda tool to rally Islamist sentiments across the border. It exploits religious narratives to mask strategic vulnerabilities, including Pakistan's economic strains and military overstretch. India's doctrine of pre-emptive action, as seen in Balakot and Operation Sindoor, remains a credible deterrent.





Ultimately, this episode reinforces the need for sustained international diplomacy to isolate terror sponsors. India's advocacy at forums like the UN and Quad underscores the linkage between cross-border terrorism and regional stability. As LeT adapts its tactics, vigilance must match its persistence to safeguard national security.





Based On India Today Report







