



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently hosted Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker in New Delhi, marking a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States.





The discussions focused extensively on defence, security, and technology cooperation, aiming to convert the broad vision set by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi into measurable outcomes.





The US Embassy in India highlighted in a post on X that this meeting was designed to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors. These included defence, technology, and security, with the broader goal of generating concrete benefits for both nations. Hooker's visit coincides with a five-day mission to deepen bilateral strategic and economic ties.





Central to the talks was the ambition to translate the commitments made during PM Modi’s visit to Washington in February into actionable progress. The meeting underscored the importance of stronger defence ties, economic cooperation, and technology sharing.





Hooker conveyed the US administration's intent to broaden cooperation in defence, energy, space, and critical supply chain resilience, recognising India’s emerging role as a global technology leader.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the engagement as part of the foreign office consultations mechanism, offering a comprehensive review of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





Discussions spanned trade, investment, civil nuclear cooperation, critical minerals, emerging technologies, and trusted supply chains. The TRUST (Technology, Research, and United States-India Strategic) initiative was also a key agenda item during the consultations.





Regional and global security developments were reviewed as both parties reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. This aligns with the broader geopolitical strategy shared by India and the US to maintain a rules-based international order and promote stability in the region.





Economic ties have been earmarked for ambitious growth, with both nations setting a target of achieving USD 500 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030. This reflects a shared commitment to expanding not only defence cooperation but also broader commercial and energy partnerships.





One notable outcome of the February Washington meeting was India’s agreement to increase its purchases of American oil, gas, and military platforms, including advanced weaponry such as the F-35 fighter jets. This strategic procurement is expected to bolster India’s defence capabilities while also benefiting American defence industries.





The US Embassy emphasised that the strategic partnership is intended to fuel US innovation and support India’s rise as a technology powerhouse. By combining efforts on defence, energy, technology, and space, both countries aim to create a resilient and mutually beneficial supply chain ecosystem.





The talks between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Under Secretary Allison Hooker represent a concerted effort to solidify and expand the India-US strategic relationship. Beyond defence, their cooperation spans trade, technology, and security domains, underpinning an ambitious vision for a stable, prosperous Indo-Pacific and enhanced bilateral collaboration in the years ahead.





