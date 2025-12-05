



GE Aerospace has handed over the fifth F404-IN20 engine to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Friday, marking a key advancement in the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet program.





This delivery aligns with the 2021 contract for 99 engines, supporting the production of indigenous TEJAS aircraft for the Indian Air Force.





The handover underscores the strengthening partnership between the American firm and India's public sector undertaking amid ongoing supply chain stabilisations.​





The F404-IN20 engine powers the enhanced Light Combat Aircraft MK-1A, featuring upgraded avionics, radar systems, and electronic warfare capabilities over the baseline TEJAS MK-1.





HAL anticipates inducting these jets into service soon, with initial orders for 83 aircraft already placed by the Indian Air Force and proposals for 97 more under advanced consideration. Production rates are projected to reach 30 aircraft annually by 2026-27, bolstered by public-private collaborations.​





Previous deliveries set the pace for this milestone, with the first engine arriving in March 2025 after prolonged delays, followed by the second, third on 11 September, and fourth by late September.





GE Aerospace committed to supplying 12 engines by the end of the 2025 financial year, addressing earlier disruptions to ensure timely aircraft rollouts. These engines incorporate enhancements tailored for Indian requirements, including improved thrust and reliability for multi-role operations.​​





In November 2025, HAL finalised a landmark $1 billion deal with GE for 113 additional F404-IN20 engines and support packages, specifically for 97 TEJAS MK-1A jets.





This agreement, valued at over $1 billion, accelerates deliveries starting from 2027 through 2032, fortifying India's fighter fleet expansion to a total of 352 TEJAS variants. Negotiations emphasised price finalisation and contract details, reflecting matured Indo-US defence ties.​​





This progression bolsters India's self-reliance in military aviation, reducing dependency on foreign platforms while enhancing operational readiness against regional threats.





HAL's Chairman DK Sunil highlighted stabilised supply chains paving the way for MK-1A deliveries, with full-scale manufacturing ramping up.





The collaboration with GE, spanning four decades, now integrates advanced manufacturing transfers to elevate indigenous capabilities.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







