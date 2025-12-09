The Afghan government has prompted of a suitable response to the airstrikes





India has strongly condemned recent cross-border strikes by Pakistan along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, expressing firm support for Afghanistan's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.





The statement came as reports emerged of several Afghan civilian casualties amid escalating clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces. At a regular media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the attacks on innocent Afghan civilians and reiterated India’s unwavering backing of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.





The violence erupted after several days of exchanges of fire, with both sides blaming each other for provoking the confrontations. Tensions intensified following the failure of recent efforts by Saudi Arabia to mediate a ceasefire between Kabul and Islamabad. Despite diplomatic attempts, no progress has been made to halt the ongoing violence.





The Taliban's official spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, accused Pakistan of launching attacks in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province late on Friday. He stated that the Pakistani strikes prompted a military response from Afghan forces. Mujahid’s message on social media described Pakistan’s aggression and the consequent retaliation by Islamic Emirate forces.





Local Afghan sources in Spin Boldak reported that these attacks targeted civilian infrastructure and the local population. According to Ali Mohammad Haqmal, the district’s head of information, five civilians were killed and five injured in the Pakistani strike.





Afghan officials claimed Pakistan initiated the aggression, forcing Islamic Emirate forces to respond. Although Afghan forces temporarily halted fighting, Pakistani strikes on civilian targets continued.





Conversely, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper cited an anonymous senior official in Quetta who confirmed that the exchange of fire began late Friday around 10 pm and persisted through the night. This tense exchange is part of a broader pattern of hostilities in the border regions.





Efforts at negotiating a long-term ceasefire have repeatedly failed, despite mediation attempts by countries such as Turkey and Qatar. The border corridor remains highly volatile, with Pakistan accused of conducting multiple air operations inside Afghan territory amid sustained hostilities.





The ongoing clashes have not only deepened the security crisis in the region but also complicated diplomatic relations. India’s firm condemnation and call for respect of Afghan sovereignty underline the serious concern regarding regional stability and civilian protection in conflict zones along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.





Based On ANI Report







