



India responded swiftly to Pakistan's request for overflight permission to send humanitarian aid to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, dismissing claims that it had denied such permission as completely unfounded. Officials confirmed that Pakistan submitted the request at around 1300 hrs (IST) on Monday, urgently seeking clearance to fly across Indian airspace on the same day.





Recognising the humanitarian nature of the aid mission, India expedited the approval process and officially granted permission by 1730 hrs (IST) on Monday, completing the clearance within just a four-hour window. This rapid response highlights India’s commitment to regional aid and relief in times of crisis.





Indian authorities emphasised that this gesture was made purely on humanitarian grounds, despite Pakistan maintaining its ban on Indian airlines' use of Pakistani airspace. The clearance was conveyed through official channels to the Government of Pakistan promptly.





These developments came after some Pakistani media outlets falsely reported that India had refused airspace access for the aid flights. Indian officials categorically labelled such allegations as “baseless and misleading,” underscoring the seriousness with which India approached the aid operation.





Sri Lanka is currently grappling with severe floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which has claimed at least 334 lives. The capital city, Colombo, and other areas continue to face the challenge of rising floodwaters, necessitating urgent relief efforts.





India’s relief operation, named Operation Sagar Bandhu, has delivered a total of 53 tons of emergency supplies to Sri Lanka. This includes 9.5 tons of emergency rations transported by two Indian Navy Ships stationed in Colombo.





In addition, three Indian Air Force aircraft airlifted another 31.5 tons of critical relief materials, comprising tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines, and surgical equipment. Two BHISHM cubes were also sent to provide on-site training.





Moreover, India deployed a five-person medical team and an 80-person strong Urban Search and Rescue team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist local rescue operations in Sri Lanka.





Furthermore, an additional 12 tons of relief supplies were dispatched aboard the Indian Navy Ship Sukanya, currently at Trincomalee. This supplementary shipment raised the total material aid to 53 tons, strengthening India’s humanitarian outreach to Sri Lanka.





India’s swift approval of Pakistan’s overflight request and substantial aid to Sri Lanka underline its strategic prioritisation of humanitarian concerns and regional cooperation amidst challenging geopolitical dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







