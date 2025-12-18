



India has attained self-reliance in space transportation systems, enabling the launch of satellites weighing up to 10 tons into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and 4.2 tons into Geo-Synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).





This milestone was highlighted by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, during a written reply in the Lok Sabha on 17 December.





The achievement stems from the operational success of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), and Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3). These vehicles have provided India with independent access to space for satellites dedicated to earth observation, communication, navigation, and exploration missions.





To align with the nation's expanded space vision, the government has greenlit the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). This advanced system promises a maximum payload capacity of 30 tons to LEO, significantly boosting India's orbital lift capabilities.





Efforts towards cost-effective space access include reusable launch vehicle technologies. A partially reusable NGLV variant is under development, offering 14 tons to LEO, while a winged body upper stage is being engineered to return from orbit and land autonomously on a runway.





ISRO is advancing propulsion technologies to support these ambitions. A high-thrust semi-cryogenic engine (2000 kN) is being developed for integration into the LVM3, alongside conceptual work on an environmentally friendly methane-based high-thrust engine for the NGLV.





Further innovation focuses on air-breathing propulsion, with ongoing development of a Dual-Fuel Scramjet engine. These initiatives underscore India's push towards sustainable and efficient space transportation.





The Gaganyaan programme, aimed at demonstrating indigenous human spaceflight to LEO, remains on track for its first crewed mission in 2027-28. ISRO has completed extensive testing of propulsion elements, structures for the Human-Rated LVM3 (HLVM3), service module and crew module propulsion systems, and parachute-based deceleration systems to meet stringent human-rating standards.





For the inaugural uncrewed mission (G1), all HLVM3 stages and Crew Escape System (CES) motors stand ready. Crew and service module systems have been realised, with assembly and integration activities approaching completion.





Between December 2020 and December 2025, ISRO successfully launched 22 satellites. These comprised seven earth observation satellites, four communication satellites, two navigation satellites, three space science missions, and six technology demonstrators.





Launch activity ramped up over the period: one satellite each in 2020 and 2021, six in 2022, four in 2023, six in 2024, and four in 2025—namely NVS-02, CMS-03 (GSAT-7R), RISAT-1B, and NISAR.





This progress reflects India's strategic indigenisation in aerospace, aligning with the 'Make in India' ethos and enhancing national security through reliable space infrastructure. The minister's disclosures affirm ISRO's pivotal role in positioning India as a global space power.





Agencies







