



India-Russia defence ties have reached a new milestone with the Indian Air Force (IAF) hosting Exercise AviaIndra-2025 alongside the Russian Federation Aerospace Force (RFASF). Scheduled from 15 to 22 December 2025, this joint air drill underscores the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations.





The exercise forms part of the AviaIndra series, which commenced in 2014, reflecting a consistent commitment to military interoperability. Personnel from both air forces are engaging in joint flying operations involving an array of aircraft and helicopters.





Key platforms include the Su-30MKI multirole fighter, the indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft, the IL-78 aerial refuelling tanker, and the Mi-17 utility helicopter. These operations facilitate the sharing of best practices and operational lessons, enhancing tactical synergy.





The IAF highlighted on X that AviaIndra-2025 provides a vital platform to bolster bilateral cooperation, mutual understanding, and aerospace domain expertise. Such initiatives strengthen joint capabilities in complex air combat scenarios.





This drill arrives amid heightened defence collaboration, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to India. Discussions confirmed ongoing deals for Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets and the S-400 air defence systems, signalling deepened technological ties.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart, Andrei Belousov, recently signed a protocol delineating current and future areas of cooperation. Their joint statement emphasised ties rooted in trust, shared principles, and mutual respect.





The partnership extends beyond exercises to defence-industrial integration. India and Russia are exploring niche military technologies, including advanced avionics, hypersonic systems, and indigenous production under the Make in India initiative.





AviaIndra-2025 builds on previous editions, such as the 2022 exercise in Russia, which featured similar multi-domain operations. It aligns with India's push for self-reliance while leveraging Russia's expertise in fighter jet engines and missile technology.





The involvement of TEJAS alongside Russian-origin platforms like Su-30MKI exemplifies growing indigenisation efforts. This synergy aids technology transfer, potentially accelerating upgrades for IAF's ageing fleet.





Geopolitically, the exercise reinforces India-Russia relations amid global tensions. It counters narratives of diversification away from Moscow, affirming Russia's role as India's largest defence supplier.





Future prospects include joint ventures in sixth-generation fighters and BrahMos missile enhancements. The protocol signed by the ministers outlines pathways for co-development, export potential, and supply chain resilience.





IAF's hosting role demonstrates operational maturity and logistical prowess. Over 100 personnel from each side are participating, conducting day-and-night missions to simulate real-world contingencies.





Russia's confirmation of Su-57 deliveries ahead of Putin's visit highlights commitment to long-term deals. India eyes these stealth fighters to bridge capability gaps until indigenous AMCA matures.





S-400 integration remains a cornerstone, with remaining squadrons set for induction by 2026. Joint exercises like AviaIndra ensure seamless interoperability with IAF's air defence architecture.





Amid China-Pakistan axis challenges, Indo-Russian drills enhance deterrence. Shared intelligence on regional threats further cements this axis of strategic autonomy.





The exercise concludes on 22 December, with debriefs expected to inform future collaborations. It exemplifies how military diplomacy sustains one of the world's most robust defence partnerships.





As India advances its aerospace ambitions via ISRO and private sector involvement, Russia offers propulsion and materials expertise. This could catalyse next-gen projects like reusable launch vehicles with dual-use potential.





