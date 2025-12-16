



India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, issued a robust rebuke against Pakistan during the UN Security Council Open Debate on "Leadership for Peace" in New York on Monday, local time.





This sharp response came amid Pakistan's renewed assertions of an "unresolved dispute" over Jammu and Kashmir, which India categorically rejected.





Ambassador Parvathaneni reaffirmed that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, constitute an integral and inalienable part of India. He stressed that they "were, are, and will always remain so," dismissing Pakistan's references as unwarranted and obsessive.





Labelling Pakistan the "global epicentre of terror," the envoy accused Islamabad of exploiting the UN platform to advance its divisive agenda against India and its people. As a non-permanent UNSC member, Pakistan's conduct, he argued, undermines its international responsibilities.





India highlighted Pakistan's history of sponsoring terrorism, including three wars waged against New Delhi and thousands of terror attacks over decades. In the past four decades alone, tens of thousands of Indian lives have been lost to such Pakistan-backed violence.





A pivotal example cited was the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists carried out religion-based targeted killings, claiming 26 innocent civilian lives. This incident underscored Islamabad's ongoing support for cross-border terrorism.





In direct response to Pakistan's criticism of the Indus Waters Treaty suspension, India defended its decision to hold the 1960 pact in abeyance. Entered into 65 years ago in good faith, the treaty's spirit has been repeatedly violated by Pakistan's aggressions, according to Parvathaneni.





India announced it will maintain this stance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ceases all support for cross-border terrorism and other terror forms. This measure reflects New Delhi's firm resolve to protect its security interests.





The ambassador also turned scrutiny on Pakistan's domestic turmoil, mocking its claims to democratic credentials. He pointed to the jailing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the banning of the ruling political party, and a so-called "constitutional coup" via the 27th amendment.





This amendment purportedly grants lifetime immunity to Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Asim Munir, allowing the military to engineer political outcomes. Parvathaneni described this as Pakistan's "unique way" of respecting the people's will.





India vowed to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations with all its might." This declaration signals unwavering determination amid escalating diplomatic tensions.





Pakistan's representative had reiterated longstanding claims over Jammu and Kashmir as an "unresolved dispute" while decrying the Indus Waters Treaty suspension. India's retort effectively framed these as distractions from Islamabad's terror patronage.





The exchange at the UNSC underscores persistent India-Pakistan friction, particularly over Kashmir and water-sharing rights. It occurs against the backdrop of recent terror incidents and India's strategic recalibrations in bilateral ties.





As a non-permanent UNSC member, Pakistan's platform usage drew particular ire, with India questioning its suitability for peace leadership roles. This episode may influence future multilateral engagements between the nuclear-armed neighbours.





Based On ANI Report







