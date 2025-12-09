



The 19th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Exercise SURYAKIRAN reached its conclusion with a closing ceremony held at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, marking the successful end of a significant bilateral military training endeavour.





This exercise underscores the continuing strategic partnership and close defence cooperation between India and Nepal.





During the event, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) shared through social media that the Deputy Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both the Indian and Nepali Armies jointly observed and validated the Battalion-level Validation Exercise.





This final exercise marked the culmination of an intensive combined training cycle conducted at the Foreign Training Node located in Pithoragarh.





The exercise focused on validating joint Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) specifically related to Counter-Terrorism operations, conducted under the framework of Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.





Its operational scope was enhanced by the integration of several advanced technologies such as drones used for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and precision targeting.





Artificial intelligence-enabled surveillance systems, unmanned logistics platforms, advanced day and night sights, and secure battlefield communication tools were also key components incorporated throughout the training.





The validation exercise demonstrated robust interoperability and cohesive mission planning between the two armies. Combined operations were executed smoothly at multiple organisational levels including battalion, company, and team formations.





Particular emphasis was placed on intelligence-driven surgical actions and aerial insertion techniques suited for complex mountainous terrain, highlighting the adaptability and tactical proficiency of both forces.





In recognition of the strong operational synergy and mutual trust achieved during the exercise, the DGMOs planted a ‘Tree of Friendship.’ This symbolic gesture represented the enduring brotherhood and strategic partnership that defines the India-Nepal defence relationship.





The training specifically concentrated on jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations conducted in mountainous regions, reflecting the actual terrain conditions both militaries may confront.





By emphasising the use of cutting-edge technology alongside tactical skills, Exercise SURYAKIRAN demonstrated a commitment to evolving modern warfare capabilities while maintaining traditional battlefield cooperation.





The Indian contingent comprised 334 personnel, primarily drawn from the ASSAM Regiment, while the Nepalese team matched this number with 334 participants mainly from the DEVI DATTA Regiment.





The key objective of the exercise was to rehearse joint sub-conventional operations in line with the United Nations mandate under Chapter VII, which legally sanctions enforcement actions against threats to peace and security.





Such exercises not only bolster operational readiness but also consolidate the strong bonds of trust and coordination between the two neighbouring armies. Exercise SURYAKIRAN stands as a testament to the longstanding defence collaboration and shared strategic interests that continue to foster regional stability and security in South Asia.





Based On ANI Report







