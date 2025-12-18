



India has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to providing humanitarian support to Afghanistan, with a particular focus on bolstering the nation's healthcare infrastructure. On 17 December 2025, Union Health Minister JP Nadda convened a productive meeting in New Delhi with Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health.





This engagement underscored India's resolve to sustain long-term supplies of medicines and essential health assistance as a cornerstone of bilateral relations.





During the discussions, a symbolic handover of cancer medicines and vaccines took place, symbolising India's tangible support for Afghanistan's medical requirements. This gesture extends beyond ceremony, as a substantial consignment of additional medicines, vaccines, and a sophisticated 128-slice CT scanner is now being dispatched to the country. Such aid aims to fortify healthcare services amid ongoing challenges in the landlocked nation.





The meeting followed the Ministry of External Affairs' warm reception of Minister Jalali on his inaugural official visit to India, setting a diplomatic foundation for these health-centric deliberations. India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted this continuity on X, stating that the visit reflects New Delhi's enduring backing of Kabul's healthcare system and anticipates fruitful outcomes.





This development forms part of a burgeoning pattern of high-level exchanges between the two nations, signalling a pragmatic approach to cooperation despite regional complexities. In October 2025, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi undertook his first visit to India since the Taliban's assumption of power. Muttaqi expressed profound appreciation for the hospitality, noting the warm reception from local communities and optimistically declaring that the future of India-Afghanistan relations appears exceedingly bright.





Building on this momentum, Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, visited New Delhi in November 2025 for a five-day official sojourn. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with Azizi to explore avenues for enhanced economic collaboration and broadened bilateral trade. Goyal emphasised a mutual dedication to streamlining goods movement, fostering investments, and nurturing people-to-people connections.





Azizi further interacted with representatives from the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), reiterating his visit's objective to amplify economic ties and historical bonds. He advocated for concerted efforts to elevate relations, reflecting Afghanistan's eagerness to deepen partnerships with India across multiple domains.





India's humanitarian outreach to Afghanistan persists as a vital conduit for stability in South Asia, prioritising human welfare over political divergences. By channelling resources into critical sectors like public health, New Delhi demonstrates strategic foresight, potentially paving the way for broader stabilisation and reconstruction efforts. The dispatch of advanced medical equipment, such as the 128-slice CT scanner, exemplifies how targeted assistance can yield immediate and lasting impacts on healthcare delivery.





These engagements occur against a backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, where India's non-ideological aid policy prioritises Afghan citizens' needs. The sequence of ministerial visits—from foreign affairs to health and commerce—indicates a multifaceted dialogue aimed at resilience-building. As Afghanistan grapples with humanitarian crises, India's contributions, including medicines vital for cancer treatment and immunisation, address pressing gaps in service provision.





Looking ahead, this trajectory suggests potential for expanded cooperation, possibly encompassing infrastructure, education, and trade facilitation. India's Vaccine Maitri initiative and pharmaceutical prowess position it uniquely to support Afghanistan's recovery. Sustained such initiatives could enhance regional connectivity, counterbalance external influences, and foster goodwill essential for long-term peace.





The recent health ministry meeting and attendant aid dispatch encapsulate India's proactive humanitarian diplomacy. By engaging Taliban-appointed officials while focusing on apolitical aid, New Delhi balances pragmatism with principles, reinforcing its role as a dependable partner in Afghanistan's hour of need.





Based On ANI Report







