



In a landmark development for India-Iran maritime cooperation, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship has made its maiden visit to Iran's Chabahar Port. The vessel, named Sarthak, docked at the strategic Shahid Beheshti terminal on 16 December 2025 for a four-day port call extending until 19 December.





This marks the first time an Indian military vessel has visited the port, underscoring New Delhi's deepening engagement in the region.





The Shahid Beheshti terminal holds pivotal importance for India, as it is operated by New Delhi under a 10-year agreement signed in May 2024. This arrangement allows India to facilitate the shipment of essential supplies to Afghanistan, bypassing traditional routes through Pakistan.





Chabahar's location on the northern flank of the Gulf of Oman provides a deep-water gateway, offering a shorter and geopolitically independent pathway to landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia.





Chabahar forms an integral part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a multimodal network linking India to Russia via Iran. By enhancing connectivity through this corridor, India aims to bolster trade efficiency and secure its supply lines amid regional tensions. The port complements the Indian Navy's access to Duqm in Oman, strengthening India's overall maritime footprint in the Indian Ocean Region.





The Indian Coast Guard, operating under the Ministry of Defence, is responsible for safeguarding maritime security within India's exclusive economic zone. ICG ship Sarthak's visit has been officially described as a demonstration of India's growing maritime presence, aimed at fortifying bilateral ties with Iran. It highlights New Delhi's commitment to regional stability and collaborative efforts in securing vital trade arteries.





During the port call, Sarthak will participate in a series of professional exchanges with the Iranian Navy and other maritime agencies. These activities encompass courtesy calls, institutional dialogues, and joint training exercises focused on maritime search and rescue (SAR), maritime law enforcement (MLE), and marine pollution response (MPR). Such interactions are designed to foster mutual understanding and operational synergy in critical domains.





A key highlight will be a marine pollution response demonstration in Chabahar harbour, addressing scenarios involving oil spills and hazardous and noxious substances (HNS).





This exercise will showcase coordinated mechanisms between Indian and Iranian forces, emphasising rapid response capabilities. Community-oriented initiatives are also planned, further cementing people-to-people ties alongside professional linkages.





India's involvement in Chabahar has not been without challenges, particularly from United States sanctions policy. In September 2025, the US State Department revoked the 2018 sanctions exemption for the port under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA), creating hurdles for New Delhi's operations. This move threatened to disrupt India's strategic investments and humanitarian aid flows to Afghanistan.





Through robust diplomatic lobbying, India secured a six-month exemption from US sanctions, allowing continued operations at Chabahar. This reprieve reflects the delicate balance New Delhi maintains between its partnerships with Iran and the United States. It also demonstrates India's resolve to pursue independent foreign policy objectives in pursuit of national interests.





Strategically, Chabahar positions India advantageously against regional rivals, particularly Pakistan and China. While Pakistan controls the Gwadar Port under China's Belt and Road Initiative, Chabahar offers India an alternative that circumvents adversarial territory. This duality enhances India's leverage in Central Asian trade and energy security, reducing dependence on volatile sea lanes.





The visit of ICG Sarthak signals a proactive phase in India-Iran relations, amid broader geopolitical shifts. With Iran's proximity to key chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, Chabahar bolsters India's ability to monitor and respond to maritime threats. It aligns with New Delhi's 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies, extending maritime diplomacy westward.





Looking ahead, sustained cooperation at Chabahar could accelerate INSTC implementation, potentially slashing transit times for cargo from India to Russia by up to 40 per cent. Enhanced ICG-Iranian Navy interoperability may also pave the way for joint patrols, counter-piracy operations, and anti-smuggling efforts in the Gulf of Oman.





This port call thus represents not merely a symbolic milestone but a tangible step towards fortified regional maritime architecture.





