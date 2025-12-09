



Pakistan’s newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces, General Asim Munir, has once again stirred tensions with India through his fiery rhetoric. His maiden address on December 8 marked his formal elevation to one of the most powerful military positions in Pakistan, coming after a significant overhaul of the country’s military command.





Munir seized the moment to emphasise a defiant stance against India as well as issues related to Kashmir and Pakistan’s sovereignty.





Munir's speech was laced with pointed warnings and warlike undertones reminiscent of his earlier ‘jugular vein’ remarks made prior to the Pahalgam terror attack in April. On that occasion, Munir explicitly called Kashmir Pakistan's "jugular vein," implying an uncompromising commitment to the disputed territory.





His latest address reiterated similar themes, asserting that Pakistan will not tolerate threats to its national integrity and that the concept of Pakistan is "invincible," safeguarded by a united nation and steadfast warriors.





These declarations are part of a consistent pattern of anti-India rhetoric that Munir has maintained since at least early 2023. Earlier in the year, he declared from Muzaffarabad that Pakistan was prepared to fight multiple wars over Kashmir, underscoring the issue as a core military priority.





He even reiterated these aggressive stances during a speech in Washington DC, framing Kashmir not as an internal Indian matter but as an unresolved international conflict deserving global attention.





Munir’s warnings extend beyond Kashmir. He highlighted contentious issues like the Indus Waters Treaty, questioning India’s decisions regarding river water management and signalling Pakistan’s intent to counter perceived Indian designs.





Furthermore, Munir emphasised Pakistan’s nuclear capability with a stark message: if Pakistan is threatened existentially, it will “take half the world down” with it. His tough talk culminated in a recent threat during a military academy address, warning India of severe military and economic reprisals should hostilities resume.





Underlying Munir’s hawkish statements are deeper strategic and ideological motives. Kashmir remains Pakistan’s pivotal issue, and Munir has doubled down on an ideological stance that melds military readiness with Islamic-nationalist rhetoric. This approach portrays Pakistan's military not just as a defence institution but as a guardian of national identity and Islamic values, reinforcing the army’s dominant role in the country’s complex political landscape.





However, Munir’s aggressive posture can also be seen against a backdrop of internal challenges within Pakistan. Experts have pointed out that his leadership coincides with increased economic instability, political discord, and security failures that have alarmed even Pakistan’s allies such as China.





Security incidents, including terror attacks with heavy civilian and security personnel casualties, have soared under his watch. In this context, Munir’s anti-India rhetoric may serve as a distraction from domestic woes and a means to consolidate the military’s position by externalising Pakistan’s challenges.





India’s response to Munir’s statements, as has been consistent in the past, remains measured but firm. The Indian government dismisses the ‘jugular vein’ rhetoric, reaffirming Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India. Strategically, India is advised not to overreact to Munir’s bravado. While staying alert and strengthening defence capabilities is prudent, the focus should remain on long-term goals such as economic development, technological advancement, and regional stability.





In sum, while General Munir’s warmongering rhetoric is provocative and designed to keep pressure on India, it reflects a blend of strategic signalling, internal power dynamics, and ideological conviction within Pakistan.





Such pronouncements are likely intended as much for domestic audiences and institutional consolidation as for external adversaries. India’s prudent course lies in recognising this context and balancing defence preparedness with broader national progress, thereby not allowing such inflammatory statements to derail its vision for stability and growth.





Agencies







