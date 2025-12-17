



India has opened its airbases to Russia under the newly ratified RELOS military aviation pact, marking a significant evolution in bilateral defence ties. Russia's State Duma approved the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Support agreement this month, following its signing in Moscow on 18 February 2025.





This pact, now cleared by both parliamentary chambers and formally ratified by President Vladimir Putin, grants structured access for military aircraft, warships, and troops to each other's bases, airfields, and ports.





For the air forces of both nations, RELOS extends beyond mere refuelling privileges. It restores reliable interoperability at a pivotal juncture, as India's aviation presence expands across the Indo-Pacific and Russia repositions amid Eurasian and Arctic challenges.





The agreement establishes clear protocols for airspace access, airfield use, ground handling, maintenance, and logistics support.





Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft can now operate from Russian facilities ranging from Pacific outposts to Arctic stations. In return, Russian platforms gain reciprocal backing across Indian territory. This is particularly vital for India, which depends on Russian-origin assets like the Su-30MKI multirole fighters, MiG-29 interceptors, and S-400 air defence batteries.





The pact streamlines spares procurement, repairs, and lifecycle management for these systems. For Russia, it underscores India's enduring status as a key strategic ally amid global realignments. Vyacheslav Volodin, State Duma Chairman, described it as a step towards "reciprocity, openness, and development," rooted in a shared history of mutual respect.





This aviation-focused cooperation builds on decades of collaboration. Since the 1960s, Soviet and Russian aircraft have shaped the IAF, from MiG-21 trainers that honed generations of pilots to MiG-27 strike platforms and MiG-29s guarding borders. The Su-30MKI endures as the backbone of India's fighter fleet.





Over 200 Indian industrial sites owe their origins to Soviet-Russian aid, many tied to aviation, missiles, and advanced systems. Licensed production, overhaul hubs, and parts manufacturing have enabled domestic fleet sustainment. RELOS modernises this logistical foundation to navigate future geopolitical storms.





An Indian Ministry of Defence official highlighted how the agreement integrates India into rarely accessed geographies. Bases like Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and Murmansk provide forward nodes for maritime patrols, cold-weather testing, Arctic missions, and extended deployments.





Conversely, Russian forces benefit from Indian airfields in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Himalayan forward bases, enhancing flexibility in the Indian Ocean and South Asia. The pact encompasses naval aviation, facilitating seamless joint exercises like INDRA, which integrate air, sea, and land elements.





It cuts through bureaucratic delays, shortens deployment timelines, and ensures consistent logistics—essentials for contemporary operations. Additionally, RELOS offers a ready framework for swift aviation aid in humanitarian disasters, aligning with India's rising role as a regional first responder.





The ratification timed neatly with President Putin's early-December visit to India. Discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi yielded a 2030 economic roadmap, with the defence pact amplifying a core message: despite supplier diversification and geopolitical shifts, historic aviation-military links persist.





RELOS activates upon exchange of ratification instruments, reviving a structured operational framework absent for nearly two decades. As the MoD official summarised, it extends India's reach while bolstering Russia's relevance, keeping the Moscow-New Delhi runway operational and strategically vital.





This development aligns with broader India-Russia aerospace momentum. Recent HAL-UAC deals for Sukhoi Superjet 100 production underscore industrial synergies, complementing RELOS by easing technology transfers and sustainment. IAF's Su-30MKI fleet, central to the pact's rationale, continues dominating operations, with ongoing upgrades enhancing its Indo-Pacific role.





Amid regional tensions, such as claims over Operation Sindoor jet losses with Pakistan, RELOS fortifies India's logistical depth. It supports extended patrols near contested borders and maritime chokepoints, where Russian base access could prove decisive.





For Russia, strained by Ukraine commitments, Indian facilities offer southern pivots, potentially aiding Pacific projections or joint surveillance. The pact's Arctic provisions also align with India's polar research ambitions, including recent Il-76 cargo flights to Antarctica.





Indigenisation efforts, like TEJAS MK-1A flights from HAL Nashik and AMCA bids, do not diminish RELOS's value. Rather, it bridges legacy fleets with homegrown platforms, ensuring spares flow during transition. S-400 integration further ties air defence to aviation logistics.





Geopolitically, RELOS signals resilience against Western pressures. As India courts Rafale, C-390, and A350 deals, Russia remains indispensable for volume and spares. Putin's visit reaffirmed this, with aviation pacts reinforcing a 2030 defence-industrial corridor.





Operationally, expect IAF Su-30MKIs routing through Vladivostok for exercises, or Russian Il-76s staging from Andamans for INDRA. Humanitarian scenarios, like cyclone relief, could see rapid cross-deployments.





RELOS reopens runways long dormant, cementing aviation interoperability. It equips both air forces for an era of contested skies, from Himalayas to high latitudes, ensuring the India-Russia defence axis adapts without fracturing.





