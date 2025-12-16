



India has once again underscored the pressing need for sweeping reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), labelling them an "urgent global imperative" to confront today's multifaceted challenges.





Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on "Leadership for Peace" in New York, India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, delivered a forthright critique of the Council's antiquated framework.





He highlighted how practices entrenched over eight decades have morphed into significant barriers, hampering the body's capacity to uphold international peace and security. The envoy pointed out that the UNSC's current setup remains "largely frozen in time," failing to mirror the evolved geopolitical landscape of the modern era.





Drawing on words from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Parvathaneni remarked, "We can't create a future fit for our grandchildren with systems built for our grandparents." This poignant quote served to emphasise the dire necessity of overhauling the Council to render it truly "fit for purpose" in addressing contemporary threats.





Reform, he asserted, stands as a non-negotiable global priority. The Ambassador urged a shift towards making the Security Council adept at handling issues such as emerging conflicts, climate-induced instability, and technological disruptions that define the 21st century.





Central to India's position is the call to invigorate the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) framework, which was established to drive UNSC restructuring but has yielded scant progress. Parvathaneni described the IGN as "largely barren and bereft of productive outcomes," insisting it must evolve into time-bound, text-based negotiations without further delay.





Such negotiations, he argued, are essential to bolster representation from regions currently under-represented or entirely unrepresented. This includes expanding both permanent and elected membership categories to align with present-day global demographics and power dynamics.





India's advocacy aligns with its long-standing push for a more representative, inclusive, transparent, and effective UNSC. As a major contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, India brings substantial credibility to its reform demands, having deployed over 280,000 troops historically and currently maintaining significant contingents in volatile regions.





Just last month, Ambassador Parvathaneni reiterated similar sentiments during another UNSC session, stressing transparency, accountability, and inclusivity. He spotlighted India's pivotal role in peacekeeping, which underscores the nation's stake in a reformed Council that better reflects multipolar realities.





The envoy's intervention comes amid heightened global scrutiny of the UNSC's paralysis, often gridlocked by veto powers wielded by its five permanent members: the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom. These P5 nations, relics of the post-World War II order, frequently clash on issues from Ukraine to the Middle East.





India, alongside Brazil, Germany, and Japan—the G4 grouping—has championed expansion of permanent seats to include emerging powers. This bid seeks to rectify the Council's Eurocentric bias, where Africa, Latin America, and key Asian states lack permanent voices despite their demographic and economic weight.





Parvathaneni's remarks also implicitly critique the veto's unchecked dominance, which he implied through references to "structural and systemic elements" acting as "retardants." India supports veto restraint but stops short of outright abolition, prioritising broader structural change.





The timing of India's statement is strategic, coinciding with intensifying debates on UN efficacy amid cascading crises. From the Israel-Hamas war to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Council's inability to act decisively has eroded its legitimacy, fuelling calls for overhaul.





Moreover, rising powers like India, now the world's most populous nation and fifth-largest economy, assert that exclusion from permanent membership undermines the UN's credibility. India's growing defence capabilities, economic clout, and diplomatic heft position it as a natural candidate for a reformed seat.





Yet challenges persist. China opposes Japan and India's bids, while the P5 guard their privileges jealously. The IGN's consensus-based approach has stalled progress since 2009, trapped in endless discussions without binding outcomes.





Parvathaneni's push for "text-based negotiations" signals India's frustration with vague talks, echoing demands from the G4 and African Union for concrete proposals. Time-bound processes could inject momentum, potentially culminating in General Assembly endorsement.





India's UNSC reform crusade dovetails with its broader foreign policy of strategic autonomy and multilateralism. As a Quad member and voice of the Global South, New Delhi leverages platforms like the UN to amplify developing nations' interests.





Recent milestones bolster India's case: its G20 presidency in 2023 championed African Union inclusion, mirroring UNSC equity goals. Robust contributions to counter-terrorism and climate security further validate its reform credentials.





Critics, however, question whether expansion would enhance or complicate decision-making. Proponents counter that inclusivity fosters ownership, reducing veto misuse and aligning the Council with UN Charter principles.





Looking ahead, Ambassador Parvathaneni's intervention may galvanise momentum as the 80th UN General Assembly session looms. With synergies from Brazil's 2024 presidency advocacy, 2025 could mark a turning point towards text-based IGN progress.





Ultimately, India's resolute stance reaffirms that UNSC reform is not merely aspirational but imperative for the organisation's survival. A "fit-for-purpose" Council, as Parvathaneni envisions, promises renewed relevance in navigating an increasingly volatile world order.





This development holds particular resonance for observers of India's rising global profile, blending diplomatic assertiveness with a commitment to multilateral renewal.





Based On ANI Report







