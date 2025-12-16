



India has delivered a stinging rebuke to Pakistan's political landscape at the United Nations Security Council, spotlighting the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and what it describes as a military-orchestrated "constitutional coup" via the 27th Amendment.





During an open debate on "Leadership for Peace" in New York, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, lambasted Islamabad's approach to democracy.





He remarked that Pakistan possesses a "unique way of respecting the will of its people" – by jailing a prime minister, banning the ruling political party, and permitting its armed forces to engineer constitutional changes through the 27th Amendment, which grants lifetime immunity to Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir.





These comments formed part of India's firm dismissal of Pakistan's assertions regarding Jammu and Kashmir, which New Delhi labelled as "unwarranted" and emblematic of Islamabad's "obsessive focus on harming India".





Imran Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, serving a sentence in a €190 million corruption case, while also facing trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act linked to protests on 9 May 2023.





His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has raised alarms over a recent United Nations report by Special Rapporteur on Torture Alice Jill Edwards, which alleges that Khan endures degrading and inhuman treatment at Adiala Jail.





The 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, passed last month according to Geo News, encompasses 59 clauses that overhaul Pakistan's military and judicial frameworks.





A key provision elevates the Chief of Army Staff to Chief of Defence Forces, with honorary ranks such as Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet designated as lifetime titles.





The amendment establishes a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to share authority with the Supreme Court, particularly on constitutional issues, comprising judges from all provinces with equal representation.





This new court holds powers to initiate suo motu proceedings on constitutional petitions, marking a shift in judicial oversight.





Further changes curtail presidential immunity under specific conditions and restructure the judicial commission handling judges' appointments and transfers.





India's intervention underscores longstanding tensions, framing Pakistan's internal reforms as a consolidation of military dominance at democracy's expense.





Parvathaneni's speech ties these developments to broader geopolitical friction, rejecting Pakistan's UN rhetoric on Kashmir as a diversionary tactic.





The timing aligns with heightened scrutiny of Pakistan's governance, amid economic woes and political instability that have persisted since Khan's ouster in 2022.





PTI supporters view the amendment as entrenching military influence, echoing historical patterns of army-led interventions in civilian affairs.





Khan's legal battles, including over 200 cases, have drawn international concern, with human rights groups echoing UN findings on his detention conditions.





India's forthright stance at the UNSC amplifies its narrative of Pakistan as a destabilising force, leveraging the global platform to highlight democratic backsliding.





Asim Munir's enhanced role, complete with lifetime immunity, signals a fortified military establishment, potentially reshaping civil-military dynamics for years.





The FCC's creation could streamline constitutional adjudication but risks perceptions of bias towards military interests, given its balanced provincial composition.





Pakistan's response to India's critique remains pending, though past patterns suggest defiant counter-accusations on Kashmir and bilateral disputes.





This episode at the UN reinforces India's diplomatic strategy of exposing adversaries' vulnerabilities while defending its territorial integrity.





Observers note that such public rebukes could strain already fraught India-Pakistan relations, complicating regional peace efforts.





The 27th Amendment's passage, despite PTI's exclusion from power, highlights the opposition's diminished leverage in Pakistan's parliamentary processes.





Khan's PTI alleges electoral rigging in recent polls, further fuelling claims of a military-engineered political order.





India's remarks resonate with global watchers tracking authoritarian drifts, positioning New Delhi as a vocal proponent of democratic norms – albeit selectively.





As the dust settles on this UNSC exchange, the amendment's long-term impacts on Pakistan's judiciary and military hierarchy will draw sustained analysis.





This development arrives against a backdrop of Pakistan's internal challenges, including security threats and economic pressures that amplify military sway.





Based On ANI Report







