



The Indian Army has successfully organised a unique civil-military initiative titled 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive' in the scenic terrains of Sikkim, marking a novel blend of adventure, heritage, and patriotism.





This five-day event, held from 11 to 15 December 2025, brought together a convoy of 17 supercars from Mumbai, traversing the historic Sikkim Silk Route under the aegis of the Trishakti Corps.





Conducted in partnership with Super Car Route (Mumbai) and the Sikkim government, the drive underscored the Army's commitment to fostering responsible tourism while highlighting India's rich border heritage.





The meticulously planned route commenced in Gangtok, the vibrant capital of Sikkim, and wound its way through the breath taking Nathu La Pass and the thrilling switchbacks of Zuluk.





Participants were treated to the unparalleled natural beauty of the Eastern Himalayas, with snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, and pristine landscapes serving as a stunning backdrop to the high-octane supercar journey.





Beyond its scenic allure, the expedition emphasised the strategic significance of these high-altitude border areas, which play a pivotal role in India's northern defences amid the rugged Himalayan frontier.





A poignant moment came as the convoy paid solemn tributes to the brave Indian soldiers who valiantly defended the nation during the historic Cho La and Nathu La engagements of 1967.





These battles, fought against overwhelming odds in the harsh terrain, symbolise the unyielding spirit of the Indian armed forces and their sacrifices for territorial integrity.





The drive's centrepiece was the inauguration of 'Cho La Prerna Sthal' on 14 December, a newly established memorial site now open to tourists, offering an immersive experience of military valour and national pride.





This initiative not only commemorates past heroism but also inspires future generations by transforming a site of conflict into a beacon of inspiration and reflection.





Local communities along the route warmly welcomed the participants, fostering goodwill and strengthening the civil-military bond in this sensitive border state.





Army personnel from the Trishakti Corps, known for their operational prowess in the Eastern Sector, provided seamless logistical support, ensuring safety and smooth navigation through challenging altitudes exceeding 14,000 feet.





The event aligns seamlessly with broader national objectives, such as promoting 'Make in India' through tourism and showcasing indigenous border infrastructure developments.





Supercar enthusiasts from Mumbai, many experiencing Sikkim's roads for the first time, lauded the Army's hospitality and the unparalleled adrenaline of driving luxury machines on these legendary passes.





Nathu La, a key segment of the Old Silk Route, holds immense historical value as a vital trade link between India and Tibet, now revived as a symbol of strategic connectivity.





Zuluk, with its 32 hairpin bends, tested the drivers' skills while offering panoramic views that rival the world's most iconic mountain drives.





The Sikkim government's active involvement highlighted the state's push towards sustainable tourism, balancing adventure with environmental conservation in this biodiversity hotspot.





By integrating supercars into a narrative of national defence, the Army has innovatively bridged the gap between urban thrill-seekers and remote border guardians.





Feedback from participants indicated overwhelming appreciation for the event's organisation, with many vowing to return and advocate for such initiatives nationwide.





This supercar drive sets a precedent for future civil-military collaborations, potentially extending to other border states like Arunachal Pradesh or Ladakh.





In an era of heightened geopolitical sensitivities along the Line of Actual Control, events like these subtly reinforce India's resolve while promoting soft power through experiential patriotism.





The Trishakti Corps, named after the trinity of land, air, and spirit, continues to exemplify integrated operations, blending combat readiness with community engagement.





As 'Cho La Prerna Sthal' opens its gates, it promises to draw history buffs, adventure seekers, and patriots, enriching Sikkim's tourism circuit.





Ultimately, the 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive' exemplifies how the Indian Army transcends traditional roles, weaving defence narratives into the fabric of national unity and exploration.





Based On PTI Report







