



David van Weel, the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, arrived in India on Thursday, 18 December 2025, marking a significant step in bolstering bilateral relations. His itinerary includes key engagements in both New Delhi and Mumbai, with the explicit aim of deepening and diversifying the ties between the two nations.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, welcomed the minister via a post on X, stating, "Welkom in India! FM David Van Weel @ministerBZ of the Netherlands arrived in New Delhi today. His visit and engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will focus on further deepening and diversifying India-Netherlands bilateral ties."





This high-level visit precedes an even more prominent trip by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, scheduled for February 2026. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Marisa Gerards, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, highlighted that the Prime Minister will lead a substantial delegation to the AI Impact Summit.





Gerards expressed enthusiasm about the delegation's composition, noting, "The Prime Minister will be leading the Dutch delegation. So I'm very happy and proud that he will be here. The CEO of Philips will also be part of the delegation, and I think other CEOs or vice presidents from various companies. I'm sure that we will have a good delegation, and I'm also hoping to get some leadership from our technical universities as well."





The timing of Van Weel's visit is particularly noteworthy, coming immediately after the 13th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and the Netherlands earlier in December. This consultation served as a vital platform to assess progress in bilateral relations and explore emerging areas of collaboration.





During the FOC, discussions centred on enhancing partnerships in critical technologies and innovation, encompassing semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Both sides also addressed advancements in science and technology, green hydrogen, shipping, defence, and security.





A dedicated focus remained on the priority areas outlined in the Water, Agriculture, and Health (WAH) agenda. Officials reiterated their commitment to infusing a strategic dimension into these bilateral relations across diverse sectors.





The Netherlands continues to stand as a pivotal economic partner for India within Europe. Bilateral trade and investment have shown steady growth, which both nations acknowledged during the consultations.





In this context, negotiators emphasised the urgency of finalising the India-EU Free Trade Agreement by the end of 2025. This push aligns with directives issued by leadership on both the Indian and EU sides during the EU College of Commissioners' visit in February 2025, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.





At the core of India-Netherlands relations lies a robust Strategic Partnership on Water. This framework facilitates extensive cooperation and knowledge exchange in areas such as flood management and clean water technologies.





The partnership reflects shared democratic values that underpin multifaceted collaboration between the two countries. Van Weel's visit thus reinforces this foundation while paving the way for expanded economic, technological, and strategic engagements in the coming months.





Based On ANI Report







