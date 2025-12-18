



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Muscat on Thursday, praising the Indian diaspora as a living example of co-existence and co-operation. Speaking amid enthusiastic chants of "Bharat Mata ki jai," "Vande Mataram," and "Modi, Modi," he highlighted the strong emotional bonds between Indians abroad and their homeland.





The Prime Minister described the gathering as a family reunion celebrating "Team India." He emphasised India's cultural diversity as the bedrock of its identity, noting how every day brings new colours, every season a festival, and every tradition fresh ideas.





This pluralism, Modi explained, enables Indians to respect diversity wherever they reside. He linked it to the global footprint of the diaspora, underscoring their harmonious integration into host societies.





Modi referenced a recent honour for India's heritage, with UNESCO inscribing Diwali on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. He celebrated this as a recognition of Diwali's light spreading hope, harmony, and humanity worldwide, a source of pride for Indians everywhere.





The event also marked the "India-Oman Maitri Parv," which Modi unpacked as standing for Maritime heritage, Aspirations, Innovation, Trust and Technology, Respect, and Inclusive Growth. He portrayed it as a celebration of shared history and a prosperous future between the two nations.





Historical ties between India and Oman run deep, Modi noted, with ancient monsoon winds guiding trade from ports like Lothal, Mandvi, and Tamralipti to Muscat, Sur, and Salalah. He expressed delight at the Indian Embassy's book compiling these connections, particularly from Mandvi to Muscat.





Earlier, Modi spoke at the India-Oman Business Forum, crediting India's reforms over the past 11 years for transforming it into a highly competitive market. He highlighted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as a boost to bilateral confidence.





The Prime Minister voiced optimism about the forum providing new direction and momentum to the partnership. He declared that India had not merely changed policies but its economic DNA.





Key reforms included the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which unified India into a single integrated market, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which instilled financial discipline, transparency, and investor confidence.





Modi's two-day visit to Muscat forms the final leg of a three-nation tour, following successful stops in Jordan and Ethiopia. He arrived on Wednesday and received a ceremonial welcome from Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, complete with a guard of honour.





The visit, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, aims to bolster the Strategic Partnership, with a focus on commercial and economic cooperation. Discussions are set to advance an ambitious trade pact.





Oman's Ambassador to India, Sheikh Humaid Bin Ali Bin Sultan Al-Mani, described the trip as a "very important" milestone, especially as both nations commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations this year. He noted its timing, two years after the Sultan's visit to India in December 2023, adds further significance.





Modi lauded the warmth of the Indian community in Oman as a testament to robust people-to-people ties. The address reflected Oman's high regard for the visit, aligning with deepening strategic engagements across trade, heritage, and mutual aspirations.





Based On ANI Report







