



Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone in India-Oman relations during his address to the Indian community in Muscat on 18 December 2025. He celebrated the completion of 50 years of Indian education in Oman, describing it as a pivotal achievement that underscores the evolving partnership between the two nations.





The Prime Minister highlighted how relations, originally rooted in trade, have now been strengthened by education. He pointed out the substantial presence of Indian schools in Oman, where approximately 46,000 students pursue their studies. This figure includes thousands of children from diverse communities residing in the Sultanate.





Indian education in Oman has flourished over the past five decades, serving as a bridge for cultural exchange and skill development. PM Modi emphasised that this enduring legacy reflects the deep trust and mutual respect between India and Oman. The event drew a large gathering, including over 700 students from various Indian schools, commemorating this landmark anniversary.





Shifting focus to futuristic collaboration, PM Modi underscored the expanding role of space science in bilateral ties. He noted that India's space programme extends beyond national boundaries, actively supporting Oman's aspirations in this domain. An agreement on space cooperation, signed six to seven years ago, has paved the way for joint initiatives.





A key outcome of this partnership is the development of the India-Oman Space Portal by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). PM Modi expressed delight that this platform will enable Omani youth to benefit from shared space endeavours. He also highlighted ISRO's YUVIKA programme, which engages thousands of Indian students in space science education.





The Prime Minister announced plans to extend YUVIKA's opportunities to Omani students, fostering greater participation in space-related learning. Looking ahead, he affirmed India's imminent first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, and the nation's ambition to establish its own space station. These developments position India as a global leader in space exploration.





In a broader context, PM Modi praised India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which handles nearly 50 per cent of global digital payments. He portrayed India not merely as a market, but as a model for the world in goods, services, and digital innovations. This digital prowess exemplifies India's transformative journey.





The Prime Minister reflected on India's robust economic performance, with growth exceeding 8 per cent in the last quarter. Over the past 11 years, the government has driven sweeping reforms in infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, green energy, and women's empowerment. These efforts have propelled India towards readiness for 21st-century challenges.





India's ecosystem of innovation, startups, and Digital Public Infrastructure stands as a testament to its forward momentum. PM Modi reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to the Indian diaspora, assuring support whenever and wherever it is needed. This pledge resonates strongly with the over 7,00,000 Indians in Oman.





The India-Oman partnership is gearing up for the future through collaborations in artificial intelligence, digital learning, innovation, and entrepreneurship exchanges.





PM Modi urged the youth to dream ambitiously, learn profoundly, and innovate courageously, thereby contributing to humanity's progress. His interaction in Muscat not only celebrated educational milestones but also charted a visionary path for enduring bilateral cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







