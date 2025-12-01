



India’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Birender Singh Yadav, held a key bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister, Zheenbek Kulubaev, in Bishkek on 1 December 2025. The discussions centred on strengthening cooperation across a range of important areas.





The Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted this engagement as part of continuing progress within the Strategic Partnership framework between the two nations.





The meeting reaffirms the historically close and civilizational ties underpinning India-Kyrgyzstan relations. Both countries have nurtured warm political relations, further enhanced by mutual support in international platforms.





Notably, Kyrgyzstan played an active role in backing India’s full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Similarly, it has lent support to India’s aspirations for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, reflecting deep diplomatic alignment.





In a significant precursor to this diplomatic interaction, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Kyrgyzstan’s Secretary of the Security Council, Lt General Baktybek Bekbolotov, in Bishkek during October 2025.





This meeting marked a firm commitment by both sides to intensify cooperation in critical areas, particularly the fight against terrorism, radicalisation, extremism, and drug trafficking. These shared security concerns form a cornerstone of their defence and strategic dialogue.





During the NSA-level talks, attention was focused on enhancing defence ties and regional security collaboration.





Both parties agreed on the urgency of coordinated approaches toward regional challenges and expressed the intention to align their positions on various global and multilateral platforms where they have common interests.





This indicates a growing synergy in security policies and collaborative frameworks between India and Kyrgyzstan.





Trade, investment, and security are among the expanding dimensions of India-Kyrgyzstan bilateral relations. The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan emphasises how recent years have seen increased engagement beyond diplomatic exchanges, reaching into pragmatic cooperation across economic and strategic areas.





These include fostering defence collaboration and tackling transnational threats that affect both countries, such as terrorism and illicit drug flows.





The dialogues signify steady progression in a strategically important partnership. Both countries are strengthening their ties to address not only bilateral concerns but also broader regional and international challenges.





These developments underscore India and Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to a multifaceted partnership shaped by mutual respect and aligned geopolitical interests.





Based On IANS Report







